IN THE GARDEN: If daffodils blooming poorly, move soon; if healthy, wait for cycle to complete before moving





Q: I have some daffodils that are way too crowded where they are. Can I dig them up and divide them now?

A: If your daffodils are so crowded that they aren't blooming well, the sooner you solve the problem and replant, the better your chances of seeing some blooms next year. If they are blooming well, enjoy the flowers first, and then dig and divide them. When you move them, leave the foliage intact and try to preserve as much of it as you can. The act of transplanting may shock them and cause them to decline earlier, but if you can keep the foliage growing for at least six weeks in the sunlight, they should bloom well for you next spring. If you have bulbs that are thriving where they are, but you just want to move them to a new locale, let them finish their entire cycle in the ground, and then dig them as you remove the foliage. Then you can immediately replant or store the bulbs for a fall planting.

■ ■ ■

Q: Now that the weather seems to be improving, I took a walk through my garden this weekend. I was surprised to see how bad my rosemary bush looks. I have had it for several years, and it made it through last winter better than it looks now. What do you think happened? Should I start cutting it back now? Do you think I need to replace it?

A: I think many of us were surprised by some damage to established plants in our gardens so far this winter. I think we can blame it on how warm the weather was before the bitter cold in January. Plants were much more tender than they normally are when it gets that cold. If a plant is actively growing, or in a transition from active growth to dormancy -- or dormancy to active growth -- the plant can be more sensitive. While it is nice outside, let's just make sure there are no wintry surprises yet to come before we prune. I am hoping you just have some damaged limbs and the plant will bounce back. I have a very large, old rosemary, and I see a couple of branches that look dry, but the majority of it is fine. Wait until the first of March to give it a light haircut and see how it responds.

■ ■ ■

Q: I would love to grow something to eat but I have never had a garden before. What is the easiest vegetable to grow and when do I plant it?

A: Welcome to the world of gardening! The key to success is to start small and grow what you like to eat. You have from now until early April to plant cool-season vegetables. They include lettuce, broccoli, cabbage, potatoes, onions, and greens. Pick a few that you enjoy eating and start with those. You need a soil that is well-drained, and at least 6-8 hours of sunlight. You don't mention where you are planting, but you can grow in the ground, in raised beds or even in a large container. Get a complete fertilizer with all three numbers, like 8-8-8, and spread some of that in the soil lightly before planting. Then plant, water, mulch and watch it grow. Monitor it frequently. In late April you can plant heat-loving plants like tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, corn, sweet potatoes and squash. Keep me posted on how you do.

■ ■ ■

Q: I got an amaryllis bulb kit in an after holiday sale. When I got it home and opened the box the bulb had already started growing with a long white stem. I planted it and it bloomed a small pink blossom. Then the stem dried up and nothing else has happened. Should I throw it away or is it just dormant?

A: Amaryllis bulbs have a mind of their own. When they are ready to grow they do, regardless of whether or not they are planted. If the bulb still feels firm, let it be. Continue to give it some sunlight and a small sip of water now and then. When the weather warms up and all chances of frost are past, plant it outside and see what happens. If the bulb feels soft and rotted or dried up, then toss it -- at least you got to see some color.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com



