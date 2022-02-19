Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, said “it’s been chaotic at home” as he announced that he, his wife Dr. Alice Chen, their 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter have covid-19 despite their best efforts to avoid infection by getting vaccinated and taking other precautions.

Danielle Gipson, a freshman at Louisiana State University, lost her appetite and said she “was traumatized” when a raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall during dinner at the institution.

Trevon Evans, 25, of Kiln, Miss., faces up to 20 years in prison after a federal investigation revealed he obtained his elderly neighbors’ personal information to acquire $7,000 in pandemic unemployment insurance that he used for gambling.

Daniella Levine Cava, the Miami-Dade mayor who is “fully vaccinated and boosted,” announced she is quarantining after testing positive for covid-19 for the second time.

Vitaly Borker, 45, a Ukrainian immigrant of Brooklyn, was arrested a third time over allegations that he sold shoddy, used or counterfeit eyeglasses advertised as discounted designer frames and harassed some of the customers.

Robin Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, was indicted by a grand jury on making false statements and identity fraud after authorities say she wore a fake pregnant stomach and reported false pregnancies to human resources in order to take paid parental leave.

Ross Roggio, 53, of Stroudsburg, Pa., is accused by federal authorities of choking an employee in Iraq with a belt, threatening to cut him and directing Kurdish soldiers to hurt the man while Roggio was illegally exporting firearms parts and tools from the U.S. to Iraq as part of a weapons project in Kurdistan.

Curtis Kimball, 43, fed hundreds of hungry neighbors after inviting them to “have some pancakes” as a way to make friends during the pandemic and bring some joy to his neighborhood in San Francisco, where he has lived for about a year with his wife and two daughters.

Lezlie-Ann Davis claimed in a lawsuit that police in Pembroke Pines, Fla., took too long to exonerate her daughter, who was impersonated on Instagram and wrongfully arrested for posting threats against her former school, which led to the 13-year-old being held in a juvenile jail for 11 days.