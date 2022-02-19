Legislators in some states restrict journalists

SALT LAKE CITY -- Republican lawmakers in several states are scaling back access to government business, extending pandemic-era rules that restrict when journalists can report from the floors of state legislative chambers.

As the public returns to the corridors of state capitols, new rules approved in Iowa last month and in Utah this week limit reporters' access to lawmakers, sparking an outcry from media organizations and press advocates.

"It is critical that there is some accountability with respect to those who have tremendous power, such as you," Lauren Gustus, the executive editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, told Utah lawmakers in a committee hearing last week.

Rules governing where journalists can work vary across the nation's 50 statehouses. Most allow credentialed reporters to observe from the chamber floors; some allow reporters to ask questions before or after proceedings; others require they remain in press boxes or alcoves separated from lawmakers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In states that are now moving to change their procedures, lawmakers argue that creating formal rules allays security concerns and prevents bad actors from disrupting governance. Press advocates say the proposed rules make it more difficult for journalists to ask questions and impede the reporters' ability to keep tabs on fast-paced statehouse action.

In Iowa, Republican leaders this year did not issue credentials to journalists to work at press benches on the state Senate floor as they had previously. They said the policy change addressed "confusion" because of changing media that now includes blogs and newsletters that identify themselves as the press.

In Utah, reporters are now being required to ask for permission each time they'd like to interview a lawmaker on the Senate floor or in certain adjacent hallways. There and in the Iowa Senate, reporters now work from a gallery high above the chambers, though they can still access the floor in the House of Representatives.

Under new rules passed through Utah's Senate and advancing through the House, camera crews will be required to ask for permission to film in certain parts of committee rooms.

In a hearing on the rule last week, Utah lawmakers said daily news conferences and efforts to stream all proceedings online demonstrated their commitment to transparency. They said putting a clear rule on the books would help both lawmakers and the press know what's allowed.

"The barriers of civility and discourse that have been respected in this state and this country for years and for decades are changing and they're changing rapidly," said Utah GOP Sen. Todd Weiler, who supported the rule change, adding that "if they are pushing the barriers, it is nice to have a rule in place."

In Kansas, new rules from leaders in the state Senate relegate newspaper reporters to the chamber's gallery. In exceptional circumstances, journalists are allowed to report from the floor.

"Placing restrictions on journalists in the Senate chamber suggests there is something to hide, or that leadership is taking unwarranted and unnecessary retaliation against reporters," former Kansas lawmaker Steve Morris wrote.

Morris, who led Republicans in the Kansas Senate from 2005 to 2013, said that as a politician and a news consumer he saw the benefits of having journalists able to observe and report from a statehouse floor. When discussions draw considerable public interest, he said, people want to know how their lawmakers are reacting, which at times can mean body language like eye rolls or enthusiastic gestures.

"Reporters are our avenue to see what's going on," he said.

"Especially when there's something controversial," he added. "The session adjourns and members skedaddle out of there rapidly so it's hard for journalists to get to them, unlike when they're on the floor they can immediately get to them."

Parker Higgins, the advocacy director at the Freedom of The Press Foundation, said the ways transparency and access increased during the pandemic -- for example, when courtrooms allowed members of the public to hear and watch trials remotely -- were being reversed.

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Tsubasa Field and David Pitt of The Associated Press.

The Utah State Capitol is shown on Feb. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah's state Senate passed rules this week limiting where the press can go to report in statehouses, marking the latest move by Republican state lawmakers departing from centuries-old traditions to make pandemic-era limits on access to chambers permanent. Rules governing where journalists can work vary across the nation's 50 statehouses. But in states such as Utah, Kansas and Iowa, reporters accustomed to reporting from the floor of legislative chambers are being restricted to public galleries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Resolution sponsor state Sen. Mike McKell,left, listens as Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus appears in front of the Senate Business and Labor Committee speaking in opposition of SR1, which will limit media access to the Senate floor and committee rooms, at the Capitol, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah's state Senate passed rules this week limiting where the press can go to report in statehouses, marking the latest move by Republican state lawmakers departing from centuries-old traditions to make pandemic-era limits on access to chambers permanent. Newspaper executives and press advocates have opposed the changes, arguing they inhibit accountability reporting and limit transparency. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)



The floor of the House of Representatives is shown at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah's state Senate passed rules this week limiting where the press can go to report in statehouses, marking the latest move by Republican state lawmakers departing from centuries-old traditions to make pandemic-era limits on access to chambers permanent. Rules governing where journalists can work vary across the nation's 50 statehouses. But in states such as Utah, Kansas and Iowa, reporters accustomed to reporting from the floor of legislative chambers are being restricted to public galleries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



The Senate Floor is shown at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah's state Senate passed rules this week limiting where the press can go to report in statehouses, marking the latest move by Republican state lawmakers departing from centuries-old traditions to make pandemic-era limits on access to chambers permanent. Rules governing where journalists can work vary across the nation's 50 statehouses. But in states such as Utah, Kansas and Iowa, reporters accustomed to reporting from the floor of legislative chambers are being restricted to public galleries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

