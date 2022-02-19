Little Rock man sentenced to 11 years on child pornography charge, will have to be on supervised release for rest of his life

LITTLE ROCK -- A Little Rock man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and supervised released for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Thursday sentenced Bryan Shannon, 54, to 135 months in federal prison. Shannon was charged in May 2019 with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty July 15, 2020.

In February 2019, an undercover FBI agent posted an online advertisement targeted at people seeking children for sexual purposes, according to the news release. The FBI agent received a response through an online messaging platform from an individual with the username "taboojunkie," later identified as Shannon.

The FBI agent and Shannon engaged in sexually explicit conversation, and Shannon told the FBI agent he had engaged in sex acts with a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The FBI learned Shannon was a registered sex offender with previous convictions for lewd or lascivious act in the presence of a child in 1995, lewd or lascivious molestation in 1999, unlawful possession of a photograph or representation of sexual conduct by a child in 2000, and knowingly showing obscene materials to minors in 2000.

A federal search warrant was executed at Shannon's residence, where agents located Shannon's phone and laptop computer, both of which contained videos and images of child pornography.