Little Rock officials break ground on new ‘unlimited’ playground planned for MacArthur Park

Little Rock officials on Friday held a symbolic groundbreaking for a new "unlimited" playground planned for MacArthur Park that is designed to be accessible to all children without regard to physical ability.

Construction of the playground coincides with the overhaul of the nearby Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts -- formerly known as the Arkansas Arts Center -- which is currently closed.

The museum is expected to reopen this fall after an estimated $142 million expansion.

Calling the park "one of our city's oldest and most historic parks," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at the groundbreaking referred to MacArthur Park's connection to the Museum of Fine Arts and the revitalization of its downtown surroundings.

"This truly is [an] area that's a beacon of light for our city," Scott said.

Additionally, the mayor said that "Lord knows right now we have to have a stronger focus on our youth and our young adults" and provide more quality-of-life amenities for them.

The MacArthur Park Group, a citizens' volunteer and donor group associated with the park and neighborhood, helped raise funds for the playground.

Situated south of the Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial, work on the playground is estimated to cost $1 million, according to a city news release.

Approximately one year ago, in February 2021, the city announced the Department of Parks and Recreation had received a $250,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism that required a minimum 50% match.

Planned work associated with the grant included the "unlimited playground" at MacArthur Park.

The playground was meant to accommodate all children regardless of their physical abilities, as well as senior citizens, adults with disabilities or wounded veterans who might accompany them, John Eckart, the city's then-parks director, said in a statement issued at the time.

The $250,000 state grant also would support construction of a mini-pitch for soccer at Wakefield Park, according to the city's news release publicizing the grant last year.

At the groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Scott said he was grateful for the MacArthur Park Group's public-private partnership, explaining that "this does not happen without them -- without their investments, without them leaning in with the city of Little Rock."

When reached via email Friday, interim Parks and Recreation Director Leland Couch said the new MacArthur Park playground is expected to open in late May.