LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Illinois State, Game 2

Arkansas 1, Illinois State 0 -- Bottom 3rd Inning

Stovall draws a four-pitch walk. Two runners on with no outs.

Arkansas puts the leadoff man on base with a base knock into right from Battles.

Arkansas 1, Illinois State 0 -- Top 3rd Inning

Battles fields a ground ball and takes it himself for a forceout at second base to end the threat. Slavens makes a play on a fly ball in shallow right the second out.

After a pop out in foul territory, the Redbirds hit back-to-back singles to load the bases with one out.

Gile leads off the inning with a single into right that sneaks under the glove of a diving Brady Slavens.

Arkansas 1, Illinois State 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Turner strands the runner in scoring position as he grounds out to the pitcher.

Lanzilli joins in on the act with a double off the wall in left-center.

Slavens is visibly upset after being called out on strikes for the second out of the frame.

Robert Moore just sent his bat into oblivion after he connected on a solo homer into the left field bullpen.

Braydon Webb strikes out looking in his first at-bat of the season.

Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0 -- Top 2nd Inning

Smith freezes back-to-back hitters for a called third strike and then field his position to end the inning after just ten pitches.

Hagen Smith is making quick work of the Redbird hitters so far.

Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0 -- End 1st Inning

Moore hits a chopper back up the middle and is out by a step at first base to end the inning.

Wallace hits a liner that is snagged by Soberano at second base.

Stovall flies out to center on a 2-2 pitch.

Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0 -- Top 1st Inning

Smith draws consecutive groundouts and then strikes out Cermak looking on three pitches to begin the afternoon.

Pregame

It is a sunny afternoon in Fayetteville with the temperature expected to reach the upper 50s. There is a six-mile-per-hour wind blowing in from left field.

Freshman left-hander Hagen Smith will be making his Razorback debut on the mound. He tossed seven no-hitters as a high school senior in Texas.

Braydon Webb is replacing Zack Gregory in centerfield for the Razorbacks after not playing in game 1.

Arkansas Lineup:

Stovall

Wallace

Bohrofen

Webb

Moore

Slavens

Lanzilli

Turner

Battles



