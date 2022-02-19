Long-range shooting lifts Eagles to OT win

MARION -- Greene County Tech connected on 11 of 22 three-pointers Friday night to slip past Marion 53-49 in overtime at Fidelity Bank Arena in 5A-East Conference play.

Tech senior Christian Walls made six three-pointers in regulation, while Tyler Vincent and Kenny Moss combined to score all nine of the Eagles' points in the extra period.

The Eagles' scheme came into focus in the first quarter as GCT (13-11, 6-6) hit four of eight shots from distance to lead 14-10 to open the second quarter.

Tech fashioned a 19-12 lead following a Nic South three-pointer with 5:15 left in the first half, before Marion (22-6, 10-2) closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run to claim a 20-19 lead at halftime.

The Eagles made five of seven three-pointers in the third quarter to lead 36-32 entering the final quarter.

GCT led by five points when Benji Goodman hit a layup with 2:10 remaining in regulation, but some clutch Marion free-throw shooting kept the Patriots alive.

Kayden Nesbitt hit a pair of free throws to cut the Tech lead to 44-41 with 1:50 left, and Jayden Forrest split a pair to make the score 44-42 with 50.4 seconds remaining.

Marion forced turnovers on Tech's final two regulation possessions, and Forrest got a good look at a short jumper to tie the game, but the shot bounced off the rim to Marion guard Donnie Cheers, who tipped the ball in to tie the game at 44-44 with 1.8 seconds remaining.

The teams swapped baskets in the first two minutes of the extra period, but Vincent gave Tech the lead for good (48-46) with 1:41 left in OT.

Marion shaved the Tech lead to 51-49 with 8.7 seconds remaining following a pair of Forrest free throws, but Vincent sank a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Walls led all scorers with 18 points, while Vincent hit for 14, and Goodman scored 13 points.

Forrest paced Marion with 15 points and seven assists, while Cheers poured in 13 points, and Kayden Nesbitt added seven points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS

MARION 51,

GREENE COUNTY TECH 49

Kiera Neal's layup with a minute left in regulation gave Marion the lead for good in the Lady Patriots' victory over Greene County Tech.

The game featured 18 lead changes and 14 ties.

The victory clinches a third consecutive state tournament berth for Marion (19-8, 9-3 5A-East), while Tech (15-9, 6-6) remains alive for the postseason.

One night after missing 12 free throws in a seven-point loss at West Memphis, Marion connected on 15 of 22 free throws, while GCT managed just 7 of 13.

"We talked among each other about free throws and turnovers all day today," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "At this time of year, you need to address the little things because it's the difference between winning and losing, and it played out that way for us tonight."

Neal scored a team-high 14 points, while Alyse Holliman hit for 11, and Jessica Robins added eight.

Ava Carter led all scorers with 19 points, while Sierra Floyd hit for 13, and Kylie Stokes added 10.