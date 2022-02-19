Man charged in hit-and-run death of cyclist in Fort Smith

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Fort Smith after, police said, he struck and killed a bicyclist with his pickup and then fled the scene with the cyclist's body.

James Ray Jones has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, someone reported to Fort Smith police that a human body part was found on Grand Avenue between North 14th and North 16th streets, about a mile east of the Arkansas-Oklahoma border.

Surveillance footage showed a bicyclist hit by a pickup around 8 p.m. Friday.

Later Saturday, police reported finding Jones' pickup in the backyard of his residence, and they said they found the body of the cyclist in the bed of the pickup. Jones confessed in an interview, according to the news release.

The deceased cyclist has been identified, but police are working to notify next-of-kin before releasing the cyclist's identity.