Music conference to feature concerts

HOT SPRINGS -- The 53rd Arkansas All-State Music Conference concludes today at the Hot Springs Convention Center, with performances involving high school and college students from across the state.

The music conference is hosting over 1,100 performing students who will perform all day, and admission is free and open to the public, said Julia Reynolds, executive secretary-treasurer for the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association. The conference began Wednesday afternoon.

Today's concerts will begin at 10:45 a.m., beginning with the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association Jazz Band in Horner Hall followed by the orchestra, concert band, symphonic band and wind symphony concerts beginning at 12 p.m. in the Bank OZK Arena. The Arkansas Choral Directors Association will host choir concerts in Hall A beginning at noon.

The Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association and the Arkansas Choral Directors Association work together in organizing the conference every year. The conference includes clinics hosted by esteemed musicians and teachers from all over the country.

All of the students have already gone through all-regional and all-state auditions.

Last year, the conference had to be held online due to safety measures regarding the pandemic. Reynolds said scholarships are sometimes tied to the placements from the auditions. That is one reason the conference was held virtually last year -- so students wouldn't miss out on those opportunities. The regional auditions and all-state auditions were held virtually this year.