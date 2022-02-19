Walmart dividend

to be $2.24 a share

Walmart Inc.'s board of directors has approved an annual cash dividend of $2.24 per share for fiscal 2023, which began Feb. 1.

That's up from the $2.20 paid the year before. The dividend will be paid in quarterly installments of 56 cents per share.

Payments will be made to eligible shareholders on April 4, May 31, Sept. 6 and Jan. 3.

"We're proud of our track record of returning meaningful cash to shareholders and are pleased to be increasing our annual dividend for the 49th consecutive year," said Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer.

On Thursday, the Bentonville-based retailer reported a record $572.8 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022. Walmart returned $15.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The company repurchased $9.8 billion in shares for the fiscal year, Biggs said. That's half the $20 billion authorized the previous year.

Walmart's shares closed Friday at $137.99, down 89 cents, or 0.64%, on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Serenah McKay

27,803 feral swine

killed in state in '20

Some 27,803 feral hogs have been killed in the state since January 2020 by the state's feral hog task force, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture said.

Created by the Arkansas General Assembly during the 2017 regular session, the task force is composed of 21 federal and state agencies and non-government organizations, the department said.

The feral hog removal efforts the past two years have helped more than 650 individual private landowners and public properties across the state, including within the Buffalo River Watershed, the department said.

Feral hogs are an invasive species especially destructive to crops, native wildlife and young domestic livestock. Feral hogs are found in 39 states and may carry at least 45 bacteria, diseases and parasites, including pseudorabies and brucellosis. Nationally, feral hogs are estimated to cause more than $2 billion in damages each year. In Arkansas, the latest survey by U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that feral swine cause at least $41 million in agricultural damages every year, including $34 million in damages to soybeans, corn, cotton, wheat, hay, pecans and rice, and $7.3 million in damages to livestock.

Landowners experiencing feral hog damage are encouraged to call USDA Wildlife Services at (501) 835-2318 for assistance.

-- Stephen Steed

Index takes 5.94 hit,

wraps up at 751.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 751.67, down 5.94.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.