Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova; Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press