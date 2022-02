Nigerian motorists wait for hours to fuel up

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A fuel shortage in Nigeria, Africa's top crude oil producer, has left many citizens demanding government action.

Authorities blamed the scarcity of fuel on the withdrawal of adulterated gasoline that the West African nation's national oil company said was found to have been imported by four oil marketers.

Across Nigerian cities on Friday, lines spilled from gas stations into major roads as motorists spent hours waiting to fuel their cars.

"I slept with mosquitoes [at the station] ... because there was no other option," said Chijioke Ngene, a taxi driver who said he spent 14 hours trying to buy fuel from a gas station in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Gasoline shortages are common in Nigeria even though it is one of Africa's top crude-oil producers, pumping an average of 1.27 million barrels per day in November, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Nigeria's oil exports contributed more than 7% to its economic growth rate of 3.4% in 2021, the statistics agency reported this week.

The Nigerian government has said a "major investigation to unravel everything" has been launched to resolve the latest crisis.

In Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, and Abuja the public transport systems are being overstretched with fewer vehicles able to ferry commuters.

"Bolt [a ride-hailing platform] charged me [$12] ... as fare to the office this morning from the usual [$5] I used to pay," said Enitan Omolola who works in Lagos.

A national workers' union is threatening to strike, increasing pressure to resolve the crisis. The main opposition party has also asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the nation's petroleum minister, to resign that post.

Though the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company has said it has 1 billion liters of gas in stock and another 2.3 billion liters scheduled for delivery before the end of the month, its managing director, Mele Kyari, admitted in a meeting with Nigerian lawmakers that the fuel shortage "is completely unavoidable [and] we didn't see it coming."

The company has directed gas stations under its control to begin 24-hour sales though analysts argue the measure is not sustainable and not enough.

Gas station workers are also finding it difficult to cope with the surge in demand. Asked about the impact of working all night and into the next afternoon at one of the gas stations in Abuja, Eniola Ossai, an attendant, said, "What do you want us to do? It's a serious situation."

Okorie Ikechukwu, 35, is one of the hundreds of taxi drivers operating in Abuja whose earnings have continued to drop as a result of the crisis. From earning $17 a day, he now returns home to his family of three after the day's work with between $5 and $7, he said, spending less time working and more time at gas stations.

"It has been terrible," he said of the impact of the crisis on his business. "It is only God that is sustaining us. I am begging the government to help us."