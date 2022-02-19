Noland settles in after start





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas right hander Connor Noland took a no-decision in a five-inning start Friday against Illinois State.

Noland allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in the Razorbacks' 3-2 loss to the Redbirds. Arkansas trailed 2-0 when Noland threw his final pitch to end the top of the fifth inning, but he was taken off the hook for a loss when Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory hit home runs in the bottom of the inning.

Noland allowed four consecutive one-out base runners in the first. Jake McCaw hit an RBI single against him to score Illinois State's first run and Noland balked in a second run with two outs and the bases loaded.

He settled in after the rocky first and allowed three base runners for the rest of his 75-pitch outing.

"I don't know. Sometimes it's one inning that gets you," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "You don't think that maybe an opening game of the year -- you think it might get a little wild, but it ended up being like a Friday night game that was really well-pitched."

Noland was nearing his pitch count after four innings, but was sent back for a 14-pitch fifth that included a two-out single by Ryan Cermak.

"His pitch count was going to be anywhere from ... it depends on how tough it was, as far as was it any easy 75-80-85 pitches or what," Van Horn said. "After the first inning, it got better -- a lot better. So we let him go out, really to build him up a little bit. He was maybe a hitter or two away from coming out of the game, but he got through it."

Home notes

For the first time since Baum-Walker Stadium opened in 1996, Arkansas lost its home opener Friday.

The Razorbacks' 3-2 loss to Illinois State snapped their 26-game win streak in opening games at the ballpark.

It was the first time Arkansas lost a season-opening game at home since a 5-4 setback to Oklahoma State at George Cole Field on Feb. 21, 1981, but the Razorbacks had lost a home opener more recently, in 1994.

Arkansas opened that season 0-5 with a three-game sweep at TCU and two consecutive home losses to Kansas at George Cole Field. The first loss to TCU that season was previously the Razorbacks' last in a season opener.

The loss was Arkansas' third straight at home dating to last season when North Carolina State won a pair of NCAA super regional games.

It is Arkansas' first three-game home losing streak since the Razorbacks lost twice to Ole Miss and once to Arkansas-Little Rock in 2019.

Lussier's day

Illinois State right-hander Jordan Lussier was off to a great start before his day came to a quick end in the second inning.

With one out and Michael Turner on first after being hit by a pitch, Arkansas outfielder Brady Slavens lined a pitch off the back of Lussier's head. The hit had an exit velocity of 103 mph and caromed well into left field about 10 feet short of left fielder Aiden Huggins.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he has seen other pitchers get hit by similar line drives, but added, "That one there was as scary as any of them because of how hard that ball was hit. I know that ball was hit well over 100 mph. ... He's pretty tough to get through that."

Lussier received a round of applause when he got off the grass. He threw a warm-up pitch and clearly didn't feel right, as he held the ball up for Coach Steve Holm. Arkansas fans gave him another round of applause as he exited into the Illinois State dugout.

UA doctors gave Lussier clearance on a concussion test and he remained in the dugout "in good spirits," according to UA officials.

"They said they would came back after the game and check him out," Holm said. "So obviously as scary as that was, it looks to be a pretty good situation right now."

Not top heavy

The first five hitters in the Arkansas lineup -- Peyton Stovall, Cayden Wallace, Jace Bohrofen, Robert Moore and Michael Turner -- were a combined 0 for 17, with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts Friday. Bohrofen and Turner were also hit by pitches.

"I hope I don't see all those zeroes again," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It was a little hard to watch, as far as when people were in scoring position or we had a chance to maybe drive in a run or just advance a runner."

The Razorbacks' bottom four hitters -- Brady Slavens, Jalen Battles, Chris Lanzilli and Zack Gregory -- had one hit apiece.

Starks K

Arkansas sophomore closer Gabe Starks struck out Illinois State three-hole hitter Ryan Cermak after inheriting two on with one out in the ninth inning.

After fouling off a 2-2 pitch, Cermak looked at an inside fastball for the third strike.

"We tried to pitch him a little bit backward there," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "The last three pitches he saw were fastballs and the last one he located in and it was a great, great pitch.

"We even thought about walking him and bringing in a left-handed pitcher. We just said, 'We're going to see what we can do here and try to develop some guys.' Like I keep saying, we're trying to figure out our bullpen a little bit."

Starks threw two wild pitches in the inning. The second ricocheted off the backstop to catcher Michael Turner, who flipped the ball for Starks to tag Kyle Soberano for the third out.

HR stats

Jalen Battles' fifth inning home run had a 105 mph exit velocity and the distance was measured at 432 feet.

Zack Gregory's opposite-field shot two batters later had a 96 mph exit velocity and traveled approximately 325 feet, just over the left-field wall into the visitors' bullpen.

Out at second

Illinois State's Ryan Cermak gave the Razorbacks an out after his leadoff single on Connor Noland's first pitch in the third.

Cermak's bouncer up the middle eluded both Noland and diving second baseman Robert Moore. Cermak decided to grab an extra base and he actually beat center fielder Zack Gregory's throw into second base. He over-slid the base, however, and Moore took the relay and threw to shortstop Jalen Battles, who applied a tag for the out.

McCann the man

Former Arkansas catcher James McCann threw out the first pitch Friday. McCann was in town with his wife Jessica and twin boys Christian and Kane.

McCann, a catcher for the New York Mets, had a rare opportunity to return for a game. Major League Baseball players in the midst of a lockout and spring training has been postponed.

McCann played at Arkansas from 2009-11 and was a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers as a junior. He maintained a residence in Fayetteville until well into his professional career. He and his family now live near Nashville, Tenn.

D'Arcy gone

Arkansas freshman outfielder Gabe D'Arcy has left the program and returned home to California. D'Arcy, from San Clemente, Calif., was rated as the No. 204 recruit in the country by Perfect Game.

He hit a single against Miller Pleimann in the Razorbacks' final preseason scrimmage last Sunday.