



FOOTBALL

QB coach returns to GB

Tom Clements is back for a second stint as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach, a move that could reunite him with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Clements, 68, previously worked for the Packers from 2006-16 in roles that included quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associate head coach/offense (2015-16). Packers Coach Matt LaFleur announced Clements' return as well as the hiring of Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach on Friday. When the Packers won their last Super Bowl title in 2010 and Rodgers earned his first MVP award the following year, Clements was quarterbacks coach. Clements was offensive coordinator when Rodgers won his second MVP in 2014.

Auburn promotes Kiesau

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator. Harsin announced the promotion on Friday, with Kiesau replacing Austin Davis. Davis left for personal reasons after replacing Mike Bobo, who Harsin fired after the regular season. Harsin also promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, and elevated secondary coach Zac Etheridge to associate head coach. Kieseau was brought in as an offensive analyst in February 2021 but took over receivers when Harsin fired Cornelius Williams four games into the season. Auburn investigated Harsin's program after 18 players and five assistant coaches departed, but opted to retain him. The buyout would have been $18.3 million.

GOLF

Niemann sets Genesis record

Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn't want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book. His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann started eagle-birdie and kept right on going until he had another 63 to shatter the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. All it got him was a two-shot lead going into the weekend, with a quartet of major champions still in the mix and needing Niemann to ease off the gas. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard. The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.

Langer leads Chubb Classic

Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age Friday to take the first-round lead in the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla. Langer, the 64-year-old German star who has six Charles Schwab Cup season titles and 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour, had five consecutive birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64. He has bettered his age once and matched it one other time on the tour. Playing alongside fellow major champions Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, Langer birdied the par-4 fifth and par-5 ninth on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course, then birdied the par-4 11th and 12th, par-3 13th, par-4 14th and par-5 15th and 18th in a back-nine 30. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) both turned in scores of 2-under 70.

BASKETBALL

Ginobili among HOF finalists

Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events. Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen. West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews. The finalists will be voted on by a panel to determine this year's class of inductees.

TENNIS

Norrie reaches Delray semis

Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday. Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn't recover. He was a finalist last year. Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul -- who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year -- eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 seed and 2020 Delray champion Reilly Opelka also made the semifinals, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-1.





In this file photo Eric Kiesau, left, confers with quarterback Zach Kline while facing Colorado State late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)







Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili waves to fans during his retirement ceremony after the Spurs' NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)





