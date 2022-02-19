Official excited for street work to begin in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Work began recently on Hazelton Road, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

"ARCO got the contract," See said. "We've already done everything from our end and had a preconstruction meeting."

The street will be widened, and curbs, gutters and sidewalks will be added.

"This will create a new east-west corridor," See said. "There will be some periods during which the road will be closed."

He said people should not drive around barricades and should watch the city's social media sites for information on when the road will be closed.

"The biggest thing is that during construction, there will be times the road is closed. Please find an alternate road so we do not impede the contractors during the time of improvements," See said.

"If there are barricades there, they are there for your safety," he said.

Depending on weather, See said the project could take about seven months. The Hazelton Street project is about a month behind where See estimated it would be because it took longer to get the bond work done than anticipated.

"It should be complete by August," he said. "This is the first project with the bond money.

"This is the main way people will see their money at work. This is a very needed corridor to the schools and the business district," he said.

"We will be bidding on other bond projects in the next four months, trying to stay on track with what the projection was," he said.

"We will do the Patton Street extension soon," See said. "We're waiting on utilities to be moved."

The Patton Street project involves widening the road and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks from the new part to North Curtis Avenue.

He said the improved road will increase the value in properties along the street.