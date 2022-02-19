Officials give updates on projects, progress

From swim lessons to drainage ditches, the city of Pine Bluff department heads gave an update of departmental projects and accomplishments so far for 2022.

Grant Department Director Tiffany Copeland reported that three grants were under her review. According to Copeland, the Townsend Park Pavilion is currently being installed with funds acquired from one of them.

Maintenance Director John Smith is responsible for the upkeep and repairs of all city buildings. Issues, he said, that need immediate attention are the air conditioning at the old Bank of America building and water leaks at the Police Department as well as repairing the planters around the building.

Smith said there are also water leaks inside the old library, which will be used by the city of Pine Bluff. Already, a few departments have moved in, he said. There are also plans to turn the old theater inside the library into the City Council chambers.

"We're working on getting the sound system in the old library working," Smith said in his monthly update.

The Code Enforcement Department has hired two new employees who will be assigned to Ward 4 and Ward 2. Karla Williams, department director, reported 62 repairs and 18 demolitions this year.

Inspection and Zoning also has had a busy month, reviewing plans for the SEARK student center and classroom complex, SEARK student housing and the JRMC Wound Care facility at 4310 S. Mulberry St.

Mitzi Ruth, Inspection and Zoning Department director, reported three new single-family homes are under construction, 10 new businesses have been licensed, and a repair/renovation permit was purchased for a 24-unit apartment complex.

Continued inspections were done for the month of February at entities such as Blake Street Auto Mall, the Department of Health, Walgreen's Pharmacy, Regional Park Electrical and the Corner's office, as well as Western Foods, Cotton Belt Credit Union, Elliott Electric, Remembrance of Me Detail, Pine Bluff High School Gym, Stacked Logistics, Friendship Aspire, Sylvia Pizzeria, gas stations and convenience stores.

The Aquatic Center's monthly report was provided by Larissa Fore Strickland, who is serving in the department director's position after the resignation of the director, Farren Cain.

Strickland reported the aquatic center is fully staffed with the addition of a new program coordinator, Kip Beasley. Beasley has been securing sponsorships. Strickland said the aquatics center brought in approximately $1,600 during the Sweetheart Invitational Swim Meet held last week, and room rentals are filled.

The return of swim lessons is on the horizon for this spring, pending the certification of water safety instructors, she said.

Future projects at the center include the Learn to Swim program for youths and a summer activity youth camp that will offer swimming, tennis, golf, volleyball and cheer, to name a few.

Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover reported on future projects, saying there will be a collaboration with Community Development and the Street Department for waterfront renovation and Townsend Park projects.

"The objective is to upgrade facilities, build capacity for tourism and revenue," said Glover. "The projected timeline is Feb. 18, 2022, to start the project."

Glover said new water features will be installed at the splash park, and there will be renovations at J.C. Jeffries Park.

"Our goal is to significantly upgrade this park for optimal use and appeal," said Glover. "The objective is to align with the overall vision of safe, vibrant neighborhood centers for community development."

Glover reported completions of the RV infrastructure tree mitigation program, Townsend Park T-ball lighting project and the removal of outdated playground equipment from the Irene Holcomb Dog Park.

The Pine Bluff Street Department has also completed several projects for the month.

A repair was made to a pedestrian bridge along L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive north of the STEM Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Street Department also regraded the drainage ditch at MLK Park, replaced a curb inlet top at West Pullen Avenue east of University Drive, repaired a cave-in on South Mulberry Street north of West 37th Avenue and removed several trees that fell because of the recent icy conditions.

Tom Bennett, Street Department director, said his crews are performing daily maintenance in all wards, repairing potholes and patching streets. The Signage and Striping Crew is also replacing and reinstalling fallen and missing signs, and performing maintenance on all signal lights.

Special projects for the Street Department include a hot mix asphalt repair on West Pullen Avenue, the driveway entrance at 2011 Wellington Drive and Harbor Oaks Drive.

Future projects, according to Bennett, will include drainage improvement, bridge rehabilitation and street resurfacing, as well as developing an outsourcing program and a minority enterprise program.