Olympic flair on display around the Beijing Games

BEIJING -- Whether it's an earring that looks like a curling stone or a country's flag painted onto fingernails, Olympic flair has been displayed by athletes and others in a variety of ways at the Beijing Games.

It's not always easy to spot, but the accessorizing has been popping up at venues around the Games. Look closely to see necklaces with Olympic rings, messages written on hands with markers and even tattoos. One South Korean curler had mascot Bing Dwen Dwen -- perhaps the breakout star of the Games -- painted onto a nail. A Canadian snowboarder wore a mouth guard with a maple leaf.

The flair being displayed isn't always Olympic-related, and it's not always by athletes. For instance, at the women's halfpipe finals, a volunteer was spotted sporting a rubber duck on the top of his helmet.

South Korea's Kim Kyeong-ae has Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympics mascot, on her nails during a women's curling match against Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa runs her fingers through her hair and a message to herself written on her hand "I'm a good curler. I have confidence. Let's have fun!" during a women's curling match against China at the Beijing Winter Olympics Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Brendan Corey of Australia, prepares for his quarterfinal of the men's 1,000-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A volunteer fashions a rubber duck on the top of his helmet during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, of Canada, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Gold medalist Birk Ruud of Norway celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

