Ozark Regional Transit adding on-demand service in Bentonville, Fayetteville

Ozark Regional Transit will begin on-demand service in Bentonville and parts of Fayetteville on Tuesday as part of an effort to provide more convenient and expedient public transportation.

"For the first time in history, the cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers will have almost complete public transit coverage in one form or another," according to a press release from the the transit provider.

Rogers has had on-demand service since 2020 and raised ridership significantly during that time, according to Ozark Regional Transit officials. That encouraged the changes in Bentonville and Fayetteville, east of College Avenue.

Joel Gardner, Ozark Regional Transit executive director, said Fayetteville chose to change Route 30 on the east side of the city to the on-demand model. The decision was made because city officials believe it will be the most impactful without making a big financial investment, he said.

A second bus will also be added to Bentonville to allow for greater frequency of service.

All trips are zero-fare and no cost to the rider.

The on-demand service uses an online app for ride hailing, similar to popular private businesses. To download the free phone app, go to your preferred app store and look for the "ORT" thumbnail.

When prompted, select "Allow" to receive notifications. This is a necessary step for real-time updates of arrival times and potentially for notification that the vehicle has arrived.

Scheduling a trip once the account is created should be self-explanatory, but customers may call Regional Transit with any issues at (479) 756-5901.

All Regional Transit vehicles are wheelchair accessible, and all fixed-route and on-demand buses are bicycle friendly. Information on curb-to-curb service, fixed-route transit and on-demand service can be obtained by calling Ozark Regional Transit or visiting its website: www.ozark.org.