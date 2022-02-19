PB’s Hopkins going to Arkansas Baptist

Braylon Hopkins went from playing quarterback to receiver at Pine Bluff High School, and he'll begin his college career as a running back at Arkansas Baptist College.

Hopkins signed a letter of intent with the Little Rock school Friday morning, recruited to help the Buffaloes' running game in 2022.

"It's close to home and my school is paid for," the 6-foot, 203-pound Hopkins said. "They're an HBCU, and that really sparked my interest within the college. I always wanted to live the HBCU life and live amongst people culturally more like me. That's what really drew me to Arkansas Baptist."

Hopkins also saw plenty of time as a safety and outside linebacker.

"Good kid, good family, hard worker -- that's what you want," Pine Bluff Coach Rod Stinson said. "You want a kid who's going to come in, work hard and work day in and day out, and give you a chance to win."

The Buffaloes finished their first season as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics last fall and went 0-5. Although it's a four-year institution, ABC had competed as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association for years.

Hopkins said he had no intention of starting his career at a junior college.

"I feel this will better me academically and athletically," the future sports management major said.

ABC coaches first looked at Hopkins when he played quarterback as a junior at Pine Bluff, he said, and noticed how well he ran the ball. That's what led him to return to the backfield for the coming fall season.

"I just love having the ball in my hands, making plays and doing whatever it takes to help the team win," he said.