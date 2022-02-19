Pea Ridge mayor won’t seek reelection

PEA RIDGE -- For the first municipal election in 28 years, Jackie Crabtree's name will not be on the ballot.

Crabtree, 67, said he will not seek reelection.

"I'm not going to seek reelection," Crabtree said. First elected in 1995 for the part-time position, Crabtree has served for seven terms.

"It's time. We have done a lot, and I think it's time to move on," he said recently. "It's time for me to do other things."

Crabtree said he hopes to research genealogy and work on photography.

The first two terms Crabtree served, the mayor's position was part time and the city's population was about 1,300.

He was still working for Walmart, where he worked for 31 years before retiring in 2004.

Now, he's served as mayor for 28 years.

Many ordinances have been passed, many homes and subdivisions have been built, and new businesses have moved into town.

Ordinances governing issues related to growth, including subdivisions, drainage and businesses have been adopted or changed, he said.

Crabtree said said he is proud of the way the city has grown is something.

"We've done it in a way that's been beneficial for both residents and the commercial side," he said.

The most challenging time was last year with the death of Police Officer Kevin Apple, Crabtree said.

"It was tough on me personally, but also on the emergency medical personnel and the officers," he said. "I think we learned how strong our community really is and how supportive we really are of each other. We have a community that supports not just police and fire, but public officials. That's amazing."

He said the key point in city is "the pride in our community that everyone has."

"Like I've always said, if you don't change, you die ... we don't want to die.

"We don't want to be that community that dries up and dies," he said, explaining that he believes that both the long-time natives and the newcomers understand that and have developed a "give and take" attitude that benefits everyone.

"It takes everybody being involved. We need every body to step up," he said.

Crabtree recalled that he was just finishing a term on the School Board when his pastor's wife welcomed him at church with "Good morning, Mr. Mayor" when he hadn't even considered running. He said after that, several people approached him about running.

"I just felt like there was a job for me to do," he said.

"I'm satisfied with the job we've done, and I'm content that there's people who can continue on," Crabtree said.