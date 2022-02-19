Person shot Friday fourth in 2 days in LR

On Friday afternoon, Little Rock police investigated a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to 3400 Baseline Road at 1:44 p.m., according to the Little Rock police dispatch log.

Authorities said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.

The day before, three people were shot.

Police responded at 1:34 p.m. Thursday to a report of two men shot at 8301 Spanish Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Marquez Jenkins, 20, and Jakarious Kelly, 18, lying in the road with injuries, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Jenkins had been shot in the foot and Kelly in the thigh, authorities said.

The men told officers they were on the porch when someone drove by and began shooting at them.

A witness told officers that he had seen a vehicle pull up in front of the residence. Two men were inside the vehicle, described as a gold four-door sedan with damage to the gas-door area, police said.

The driver exited the vehicle and got into an argument with the men, then began shooting, according to the report.

The passenger then exited the vehicle and told the driver "let's go," and the vehicle left eastbound on Spanish Road, police said.

Jenkins was taken to UAMS Medical Center, and Kelly was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, according to the report.

Arkansas State Police pursued a gold vehicle matching the description of the suspect's, with the pursuit ending on Interstate 430 northbound, police said.

The juvenile passenger, whose age was not disclosed, was taken in for questioning, but the driver fled, according to the report.

In a separate incident, officers were called to 1420 Breckenridge Drive at 9:38 p.m. Thursday to investigate gunfire that left a man shot in both legs, according to a police report.

Officers found Jaylon Williams, 24, being treated by three people and placed tourniquets on both of his legs, police said.

Williams said he was inside his cousin's apartment when three individuals broke in and shot him, according to the report.

A witness told officers that he heard people fighting and property being thrown around. He saw three men leaving the apartment, with one holding what appeared to be an assault rifle, walking backward pointing the gun, telling someone he was going to kill them, the report states.

The witness then heard four to five shots, and someone yelling for help and saw Williams with gunshot wounds in both legs, police said.

Police found bullet holes in the wall and bathroom.

The investigation is ongoing.

In other incidents:

Officers were dispatched to an address on Rolling Lane at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on a terroristic act report, according to an incident report.

The homeowner said that at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, someone in a vehicle shot at his home, according to the report.

Video showed a vehicle that was headed south slow down and someone shoot three times at the home, according to the report. Several more shots were heard in the video, police said.

Four minors were in the home at the time of the shooting. No one was hurt, according to the report.

Police observed one bullet in the south side of the home, the report states.

A 70-year-old woman was sitting in her living room in the 3500 block of Boyd Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when a bullet came through her wall, according to a police report. An officer recovered the bullet.

Another homeowner filed a police report Friday morning after the window of her 2019 Volvo XC90 was broken shortly before 8 p.m. the day before, according to the incident report.

Video showed a vehicle driving on Hawthorne Road pause next to the Volvo, sounds are heard, and the vehicle drives off. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. The complainant said in the report that it sounded like a gun was used to break the window.