Plenty of school board seats available in Northwest Arkansas

School board elections

The following is a list of seats on each Northwest Arkansas school district’s board of education that are up for election May 24. The Alma, Bentonville and Cedarville school boards will hold their elections in November. The candidate filing period runs from noon Tuesday until noon March 1.

BENTON COUNTY

Decatur

Zone 4

Gentry

All seven positions: five zoned and two at-large

Gravette

All seven positions: five zoned and two at-large

Pea Ridge

All five zoned positions

Rogers

Zone 1

Siloam Springs

Zone 4

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Fayetteville

Zone 4

Farmington

All five zoned positions

Elkins

All five zoned positions

Greenland

All seven positions: five zoned and two at-large

Lincoln

Zone 1

Zone 3

Prairie Grove

Five of the seven seats, all zoned positions

Springdale

Zone 4

West Fork

All five zoned positions

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Mountainburg

All five positions

Mulberry/Pleasant View

All five positions

Van Buren

Zone 1

Zone 2

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Fort Smith

All seven positions: four zoned and three at-large

Greenwood

All seven positions

Hackett

All five positions

Lavaca

All five positions

Mansfield

All five positions

Source: Benton, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington county clerk’s offices

Opportunities abound in Northwest Arkansas this spring for those interested in serving on their local school boards.

There are 53 board seats up for election across the 15 school districts that cover Benton and Washington counties. Most of the available seats are in the region's smaller districts.

Several districts, such as Pea Ridge and Farmington, have every seat up for election because of changes necessitated by results of the 2020 census. Districts with at least a 10% minority population must adopt zones by which members are elected, rather than letting all board members be elected at-large.

The Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale school boards each have one seat up for election this spring. Incumbents in each case have said they intend to run for reelection. Those incumbents are Katrina Osborne, Fayetteville Zone 4; Rob Phillips, Rogers Zone 1; and Randy Hutchinson, Springdale Zone 4.

Bentonville is the only district in Benton and Washington counties not holding its election in the spring. It traditionally holds its board elections in November. Five of the seven seats in Bentonville will be available then.

In Sebastian County, all school board positions in each of the county's five districts -- including Fort Smith -- are up for election this May.

In Crawford County, the Mountainburg, Mulberry/Pleasant View and Van Buren districts are holding elections in May, while Cedarville and Alma will go in November. Each seat in the Mulberry and Mountainburg districts is up for election because of redistricting, according to the Crawford County Clerk's Office.

Eligible residents interested in running for school board on the May 24 election ballot can circulate petitions now. They can begin filing to run with their respective county clerk's office at noon Tuesday, with a filing deadline of noon March 1.

School board candidates must have at least 20 qualified signatures from registered voters within the school district or the school zone. Candidates are required to submit the petition, a political practice pledge and an affidavit of eligibility. Candidate packets are available in the county clerk's office.

School board members are not paid for their service. Winners in most districts get five-year terms.

This heavy year for school board elections comes on the heels of what has been a challenging two years for many school boards nationally as they have dealt with issues related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Board members, along with school administrators, have faced strong criticism at times from constituents on issues such as mask mandates in schools. In some cases, board members have reported threats made against them.

"I think anybody thinking of running for any school board right now needs to understand the level of anger that's out there," said Joe Quinn, who served on the Bentonville School Board for six years before losing his bid for reelection in November to a political newcomer, Mike Swanson.

Quinn said he believes his steady support for masks is why he was voted out. Swanson, who received 59% of the vote, opposed mask mandates.

Those who run for school board should know there are times issues will arise that will cause them to receive hundreds of emails from area residents, he said.

"You have to be willing to stand up and vote for what you think is in the best interest of the district, even if it's going to irritate your friends and family," Quinn said.

Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville School Board, said some have a misconception that board members are there to do only what the majority of district patrons want them to do.

"It's not figuring out what most people want; it's figuring out how those decisions impact all the kids in the district," Waitsman said. "There are a lot of kids in our district who don't have a very loud voice, but they matter just as much as the others do. So you have to learn about those kids and what their needs are as well and advocate on their behalf."

Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Boards Association, said there are numerous advantages to board service, including the chance to play a part in paving a path to success for the next generation and giving students opportunities they will treasure for a lifetime.

One of the events board members say they enjoy is being on stage with students at their graduation as they accept their high school diplomas, he said.

School boards also are responsible for hiring the superintendent, which can be very exciting, Prothro said.

But it's certainly not all fun. Board members put in a lot of work beyond just the typical one meeting per month, reviewing documents relevant to board decisions and answering constituents' calls and emails, he said.

"Many board members will serve one term because they didn't realize the amount of time needed to do a good job," Prothro said.

Then there are the occasional times a school board must hear an appeal over an administrative decision to fire an employee or expel a student.

"That's never pleasant," Prothro said.

He also acknowledged the hot-button social issues that can lead to negative interactions inside and outside a board meeting with patrons.

"We've never seen it as bad as it's been the past couple of years," he said about relations between board members and school patrons.

"It's an intense environment right now," Waitsman said. "Nobody used to pay any attention to what we did. Now they're paying attention, but maybe sometimes connecting the dots incorrectly. So you have to be comfortable with a level of incorrectness, and sometimes it can be a little bit personal."

She noted, however, that when making decisions that impact children, it's not surprising if parents get passionate and want things done a certain way.

Waitsman added it's important that people who run for school board not come in with an agenda.

"I think it's a good idea to have visions and goals, but you also need to be coming on with a sincere desire to work as part of a team and to consider views that are different from yours," she said.