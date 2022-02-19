Police chase near West Memphis leads to fatal fall

WEST MEMPHIS -- A man fell to his death early Wednesday while attempting to evade arrest on Interstate 40 near West Memphis, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Police did not identify the man, who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen with two other people just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at 906 Ingram Blvd.

Before officers could make contact, the vehicle drove away, leading to a vehicle pursuit onto I-40 east, where the suspects' vehicle hit a concrete divider wall and and was immobilized.

The driver left the vehicle, hopped the concrete divider and ran north across the westbound lanes. While evading police, he jumped over the concrete wall of the interstate, falling "a substantial distance" to the ground below. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death, the release states. The other two occupants were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

No further information was available, West Memphis police said in the release, citing the ongoing investigation.