Police dislodge Canada protesters





OTTAWA, Ontario -- Police arrested dozens of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital, and trucks started leaving, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest over the country's covid-19 restrictions.

By evening, more than 100 people had been arrested, mostly on mischief charges, and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city's major streets, authorities said. One officer had a minor injury, but no protesters were hurt, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.

Police "continue to push forward to take control of our streets," he said, adding: "We will work day and night until this is completed."

Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed late Friday.

The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began Friday morning, when hundreds of police descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.

Tow truck operators, masked and with their companies' truck decals taped over to conceal their identities, arrived under police escort and started removing the hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder-to-shoulder near Parliament.

Scuffles broke out in places, and police repeatedly pushed the crowd back amid cries of "Freedom!" and the singing of the national anthem, "O Canada."

Police said late in the afternoon that protesters had assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons.

Many protesters stood their ground in front of the Canadian police.

"Freedom was never free," said trucker Kevin Homaund of Montreal. "So what if they put the handcuffs on us, and they put us in jail?"

But a steady procession of trucks began leaving Parliament Hill in the afternoon.

"There are indications we are now starting to see progress," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Police would not disclose how many protesters or vehicles remained downtown.

With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests get out of hand, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada's Emergencies Act. That gave law enforcement officials authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend the drivers' licenses and freeze their bank accounts.

Ottawa police made the move to end the occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two key protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from going to the aid of the protesters.

The emergency act enabled law enforcement authorities to compel tow truck companies to assist. Ottawa police said earlier that they couldn't find tow truck drivers willing to help because they either sympathized with the movement or feared retaliation.

As police worked to dismantle the siege, Pat King, one of the protest leaders, told truckers, "please stay peaceful," while also threatening the livelihoods of the tow truck operators.

"You are committing career suicide," King warned on Facebook. "We know where the trucks came from."

King was later arrested by officers who surrounded him in his car.

On Friday, even as the operation was underway, police issued another round of warnings via social media and loudspeaker, offering protesters one more chance to leave and avoid arrest.

Children bundled up in coats and hats stood amid the crowd. Police said the protesters had put the youngsters in the middle in the confrontation.

The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada's vaccination requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on covid-19 precautions and Trudeau's government.

The vast majority of Canadians have been vaccinated, including an estimated 90% of the nation's truckers. Some of the vaccination and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away.

The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.

The last border blockade in Manitoba, across from North Dakota, ended peacefully Wednesday.

The protesters have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S.

GOP REACTION

Former President Donald Trump said there's "a lot of respect" for the truckers who blocked streets in the Canadian capital.

To U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the truckers are "heroes" fighting for a righteous cause. Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity sent "solidarity, love and support" to the drivers. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., encouraged them to head south and "clog" streets in the U.S.

The embrace of the truckers by some of the United States' most prominent conservative voices has drawn new accusations of hypocrisy and allegations that GOP leaders apply a racist double standard to large protests, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol involving a mostly white crowd of Trump supporters.

"This shows again that there is just an unequal right to express dissent in the United States," said Karen Pita Loor, a professor at Boston University's School of Law. She called conservatives' support "two-faced," saying conservatives appear to support a white, conservative rights movement, but "when you have Black Lives Matter protesters on the street that are 'thugs,' they scare you."

Hannity said this week that the difference between the Black Lives Matter protests and the truckers is that the demonstrations in Canada have been peaceful.

"All Americans have the right to peacefully protest. But there's a stark contrast between civil disobedience -- which has been a time-honored tradition in our country -- and burning down buildings, looting businesses, and violently attacking actual peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders," Paul said.

CHILDREN PRESENT

While U.S. officials praise the protests, children in attendance were providing difficulty for law enforcement officials. Police have said roughly one-quarter of the Canadian protest vehicles were occupied by families with children.

Demonstrators say the children's presence underscored how peaceful their movement is.

But government officials and police said an illegal "siege" with car fumes and combustible fuel that contained extremist elements was no place for kids and complicated their responses to the crisis.

Police were prioritizing the "safest way to have children removed from the area prior to any sort of police action," Bell said Thursday. He called the demonstrations "not a good place for children to be."

"The absolute safest way for this to end is for everyone to return to your communities," Trudeau said last week. "It's time to go home -- especially if you have kids with you."

As police officers handed out flyers warning protesters to disperse or face arrest, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa urged parents to make "alternate arrangements" in case they were "unable to care for their children following potential police action."

"One cannot underestimate how the presence of children -- more than the fear some protesters might be armed -- has paralyzed any tactical police response" in Ottawa, Canadian journalist Glen McGregor tweeted. "I don't know how they get the kids out without scalding images of their removal."

Police cited the presence of children and fears for their safety as one reason they were unable to resolve the crisis.

"We see children at protests all the time," said Christian Leuprecht, a professor of political studies at the Royal Military College of Canada. "We don't see children and youth at occupations, necessarily."

Children have been most visible in Ottawa during the past three weekends, when thousands of protest supporters descended on the area.

"If you are heading up to Ottawa ... bring bouncy castles or bubble soccer bumpers, consider contributing to the fun!" a Facebook page associated with Freedom Convoy 2022 posted Thursday, as police warned that action to clear the protests was "imminent."

Information for this article was contributed by John Seewer, Jill Colvin, Padmananda Rama, Rob Gillies, Wilson Ring, Robert Bumsted, Corey Williams and Sara Burnett of The Associated Press; and by Miriam Berger and Amanda Coletta of The Washington Post.





A protester lies down in front of police officers Friday in Ottawa, Ontario. “There are indications we are now starting to see progress,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said as officers began making arrests and tow truck operators started removing hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles. More photos at arkansasonline.com/219ottawa/. (AP/The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)







A protester sings “O Canada,” the country’s national anthem, while being arrested after trying to push through a police line. (AP/The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)







A Canadian police tactical officer moves a truck from a blockade Friday in Ottawa, Ontario. Police would not disclose how many protesters or vehicles remained downtown late Friday. (AP/The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)











Gallery: Police begin arresting Canadian protesters







