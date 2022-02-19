PREP BASKETBALL: Cartwright scores 30 in Greenwood romp against Mountain Home

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs clinched the top seed from the 5A-West on Friday night the same way they've built a big lead in the conference standings.

The Lady Bulldogs doubled up Mountain Home 70-35 with another dominating effort at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenwood (21-4, 12-0), the top-ranked Class 5A team, will play the fourth seed from the 5A-Central in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Sheridan at 1 p.m. on March 1.

The Lady Bulldogs travel to Alma next Tuesday, then host Greenbrier on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

"We're going to Alma, and we know we have to play well," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "Our kids will be ready."

Friday, Greenwood led all but 18 seconds, breaking away from an early 3-3 tie with a 17-0 run to end the first quarter.

"We came out and played really well," Reeves said. "At Siloam Springs the other night, we were behind right off. That's happened to us several times this year. The good thing about it is that every single thing that can happen in games, having big leads and people catching up, fighting them off, being behind early, and being ahead early. Every single thing is helping prepare this team for anything that can happen. They just keep playing and stay focused and stay steady."

Mady Cartwright opened the game with a three-pointer, added a steal and a layup, another three-pointer and a turnaround jumper in the quarter on the way to a 30-point outing.

Cartwright had three buckets in the second quarter and two free throws for 18 points in the first half, when the Lady Bulldogs forced 17 turnovers.

"It was a little bit slow because they were passing it so many times," Cartwright said. "Eventually, they started turning the ball over and gave us more time to get back on offense and we started scoring."

The junior forward capped her night with a 5-for-5 effort in the third quarter, including a pair of treys.

"I knew we only had so much time left that we'd play in the game before the coach was going to take us out," Cartwright said. "We had to get it done and get a big lead before we came out."

Anna Trusty added 15 points, including 11 in the third quarter for Greenwood.

Amelia Rucker had nine points for Mountain Home (5-20, 2-10).