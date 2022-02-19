PREP BASKETBALL: Greenbrier keeps playoff hopes alive

ALMA – Though Greenbrier could not land the knockout blow, it would not let Alma get close either.

The Panthers kept their hopes for a postseason berth alive with a 48-40 5A-West win over the Airedales Friday at Dyer Arena.

The victory keeps Greenbrier (13-12, 4-8) a game behind fourth-place Greenwood in the 5A-West boys standings. The Bulldogs rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit to edge Mountain Home 53-50 on Friday. Greenbrier and Greenwood will end the regular season with a Feb. 25 matchup.

"If we can take care of business at home on Tuesday (against Mountain Home), then we can see what happens," Panther coach Mike Simmons said.

Leading 22-14 at halftime, Greenbrier got its first double-digit lead at 26-16 on a drive by Elijah Weaver with 4:48 left in the third quarter.

The Airedales (5-17, 2-10), though, refused to give in, answering with five points in 40 second on a Bryson Mayes layup and a three-point jumper by Landon Taylor, getting Alma to within 26-21 with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

"It seemed like every time we got the lead up to 8 or 10 points, Alma would answer," Simmons said. "We would play solid defense for 4-5 straight possession, but then someone would get out of position or try to block a shot and they would make a 3-point to get right back in it. They kept it close all night."

The closest the Airedales would get in the fourth quarter was within four points, 36-32 with 4:54 left on a free throw by Hunter McAlister. McAlister, a 6-7 senior post, finished with a team-high 11 points for Alma.

"I thought we did a good job against (McAlister)," Simmons added. "We never let him drop-step in the lane and kept him from getting easy layups. To me, that was the whole key for us tonight."

The Panthers put the game away in the final 2:10 by draining 10 of 12 free throws, including a perfect 6-of-6 by Rece Jones. Jones made 11-of-12 free throws in the game to finish with a game-high 15 points while teammate Aidan Berry added 12.

"We've lost a couple of conference games by not doing that," Simmons said. "It was great to see the kids step up and make those late in the game."