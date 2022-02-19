Prep Basketball Roundup

4A-1 Conference Tournament

Girls

Harrison 37, Gentry 36

The defending state champions advanced to the championship game of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Pea Ridge by outscoring Gentry 10-3 in the final quarter.

Gentry led 33-27 heading into the final quarter, but a three-pointer from Reese Hester were the only points for the Lady Pioneers over the final 8 minutes of play.

Reese Ricketts scored a game-high 20 points for Harrison (13-11) including 6 in the fourth quarter.

Alyssa McCarty led the way for Gentry (24-5) with 14 points. Shelby Still added 7 and Emma Tevebaugh hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with 6 points.

Farmington 49, Prairie Grove 35

The No. 1 Lady Cardinals dominated the second half and cruised to a semifinal win Friday night.

Farmington will take on Harrison for the 4A-1 tournament championship at 6 p.m. today.

University of Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence scored just two points in the first half, but the Farmington junior made plenty of noise in the second half, scoring 13 points that included 11 in the third quarter on three three-pointers to finish with 15. Megan Hernandez added 12 and Carson Dillard finished with 9 for the Lady Cardinals (27-1).

Prairie Grove slowed the tempo and went into halftime tied 19-19, but scored just 16 points in the second half.

Trinity Dobbs led the way for the Lady Tigers (15-11) with 12 and Lexi Henry added 9.

Boys

Berryville 67, Harrison 49

Weston Teague scored a season-high 30 points to lead the Bobcats to a semifinal win Friday night.

Teague scored 21 points in the third quarter to help Berryville () pull away. Teague spent most of the second quarter on the bench in foul trouble, but made his impact known quickly to start the second half with a three-point play on the Bobcats' opening possession of the third quarter and Berryville was off an running.

Jake Wilson picked up the scoring slack in the second quarter and finished with 12 for Berryville (22-5).

Logan Plumlee led the way for Harrison (14-13) with 12 points and Timber Crenweige added 9.

Farmington 74, Shiloh Christian 49

The Cardinals rolled to a mercy-rule win in Friday's late semifinal to advance to today's 7:30 p.m. championship game against Berryville for the conference tournament title.

Sophomore Layne Taylor scored a game-high 32 points and helped the Cardinals take control in the second quarter. Farmington scored 28 points in the second quarter and led 47-23 at halftime and 71-39 after three quarters.

Caleb Blakely finished with 17 points for Farmington (26-1).

Kahil Mobley scored 14 points to lead the Saints (9-18) and John Caleb Phillip added 10.

3A-1 Conference Tournament

Girls

Bergman 75, Valley Springs 52

Bergman outscored Valley Springs 21-9 in the third quarter to pull away and claim the tournament championship at Bergman.

The Lady Panthers (35-0) used that outburst to stretch a 32-24 halftime lead into a 53-33 cushion and blew the game open. Maddi Holt had eight of her game-high 25 points during that 8-minute span.

Kara Ponder added 14 points and Ruby Trammell 11 for Bergman, which will play Cedarville in Wednesday's opening round of the Class 3A Region 1 tournament at Booneville. Tayla Trammell had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Valley Springs, which will play Charleston in a first-round game Thursday.

2A-4 Conference Tournament

Boys

Eureka Springs 42, Cotter 38

Eureka Springs overcame a horrendous first-half performance to defeat Cotter and take the tournament championship at Flippin.

The Highlanders managed just two points in the first quarter and five more in the second quarter to trail 16-7 at halftime. Matthew Lester then discovered his shooting touch with 11 third-quarter points as Eureka Springs pulled within 27-24, then outscored Cotter 18-11 over the last 8 minutes.

Lester finished with 19 points to lead the Highlanders, who will be the host of the Class 2A West Region tournament and will take on Magazine in a first-round game Wednesday.