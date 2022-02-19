Razorbacks make move in SEC race with win over No. 16 Vols

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas made things more interesting toward the top of the SEC standings Saturday.

The No. 23 Razorbacks defeated No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at a packed Bud Walton Arena to move within one game of Kentucky for second place in the league.

Arkansas improved to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in conference games. The Razorbacks have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The first half was an offensive struggle for both sides. The teams combined to shoot 15 of 58, including 5 of 19 from three-point range. Arkansas guard JD Notae led the way with eight points prior to halftime.

He was the lone Razorback with more than four points at the break.

The offenses showed more life in the second half, but Arkansas’ defense ruled the day. Tennessee shot 27.1% in its first SEC loss since Jan. 15 at Kentucky.

The Vols were led by 12 points from Zakai Zeigler and 11 from Kennedy Chandler. They finished a combined 7 of 23 from the floor.

No other Tennessee player scored in double figures.

Notae and Jaylin Williams keyed victory for the Razorbacks. Williams scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds. He also took four charges, bringing his season total to 41.

Notae finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

With 6:55 remaining, Notae picked up his fourth foul and was pulled from the lineup by Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. In his absence, the Razorbacks immediately reeled off seven straight points keyed by Davonte Davis.

Davis knocked down a left-corner three to jumpstart a 7-0 run. Davis capped the run with an assist to Au’Diese Toney for his lone bucket in the game.

Notae fouled out with 2:58 remaining on an offensive foul call, but Arkansas made seven free throws in the final 58 seconds to seal the win.

Davis finished with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist. He knocked down 2 of 3 attempts beyond the arc for the third time in the last four games.

Toney added 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Lykes scored 8 points. Lykes was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Florida, which upset No. 2 Auburn at home on Saturday.