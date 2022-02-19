Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Warrior's Charge in the eighth

BEST BET Royal Daaher in the fifth

LONG SHOT Gambler in the fourth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS xxx

MEET 76-241 (31.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

PURRFECT MISTRESS** set an honest pace and gave way grudgingly in a clear second-place at the distance, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. BIG JAVA has a series of encouraging workouts leading up to her debut, and trainer Mike Puhich saddled a two-turn debut runner earlier in the meeting who ran a competitive race. BUNNIE RAE has trained smartly since a disappointing effort on a sloppy track, and she is dropping in class and figures close to the lead.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Purrfect Mistress;Pereira;Brisset;2-1

9 Big Java;Bailey;Puhich;15-1

4 Bunnie Rae;Franco;Asmussen;6-1

2 Keen Contender;Canchari;Anderson;7-2

3 Baja Fog;Court;Brennan;6-1

1 Fast and Feminine;Lopez;Snipes;30-1

7 Blame Nellie;Quinonez;Jones;5-1

8 Burrow Down;Cohen;Broberg;6-1

6 Shezz Koldazice;Hiraldo;Manley;12-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

TIZ SHOWBIZ** was a four-time winner in 2021, and the Diodoro trainee has a strong record in races at claiming price of $7,500 or less. PAST POST used his early speed to advantage when defeating conditioned claimers Dec. 10, and he is back at a proper level after contesting the pace against better in his last two. AGAVE KID had won his previous two races at Hawthorne before a dull local effort over a muddy track, and he is a front-running threat over a fast surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Tiz Showbiz;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

7 Past Post;Jordan;Haran;6-1

9 Agave Kid;Lopez;Manley;9-2

4 Smarty Grimes;Torres;Broberg;8-1

1a True Saint;Medellin;Green;5-2

10 El Venue;Hiraldo;Morse;8-1

2 Praetorian;Contreras;Von Hemel;6-1

8 Kierkegaard;Johnson;Rengstorf;12-1

3 Burtnjoe;Bailey;Hale;12-1

11 Fort Ridge;Garcia;Mason;10-1

5 Popizar;Gonzalez;Schultz;15-1

6 Two Dot;Borel;Borel;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MAX'S HEART** showed good speed in a second-place finish against slightly better two races back, and he is back in a maiden-claimer after a deceptively good effort against stronger maiden allowance rivals. LORD M has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes at this level, and the beaten post-time favorite may not have to improve much to win. JACKYS BACK had a few legitimate excuses for a poor performance Jan. 28, but he is back at a preferred distance and will have blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Max's Heart;Santana;Smith;5-2

8 Lord M;Cabrera;Moquett;3-1

4 Jackys Back;Cohen;Matthews;10-1

10 Stan the Ladysman;Torres;Hollendorfer;6-1

1 Lou's Arrow;HTorres;Martin;6-1

14 Lucks Big Boy;Bailey;Ashauer;4-1

3 Backgate Red;Canchari;Prather;8-1

5 Slightly Crafty;Bailey;Cline;20-1

2 Mo Hawk Man;Lopez;McKellar;15-1

9 The Bus;Wales;Hornsby;20-1

11 Young o' Daine;Tohill;Loy;15-1

13 Justdennis;Jordan;Hewitt;15-1

7 Point Blank;Court;Fires;20-1

12 Preacher's Pet;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

GAMBLER** recorded a fast two-turn allowance win last season at Lone Star. His recent works have been swift and he will lead this race as far as he can. TEZ has finished with energy two competitive races against tougher starter allowance rivals. ZITMAN followed a determined win with a third-place finish behind a lone speed winner, and he likely runs better if the racetrack is fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Gambler;Quinonez;Milligan;20-1

11 Tez;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

3 Zitman;Torres;Broberg;5-1

4 Cashanova;Court;Martin;10-1

5 River Echo;Cabrera;Broberg;5-2

7 Darren's Fortune;Canchari;Van Berg;12-1

9 Mississippi;Santana;Moquett;4-1

2 Eagle Pass;Contreras;Becker;6-1

10 King Ford;Franco;Dixon;20-1

6 Blueridge Traveler;Hebert;Garcia;12-1

8 Arrival;Garcia;Mason;20-1

5 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won four races, allowance

ROYAL DAAHER*** has a consistently good local and fast track record, and he has trained strongly since a useful wet track return to the races. ESTABLISHED won sprint races at Santa Anita and Del Mar before taking on two-turn graded stake rivals and faltering. Expect a big rebound at this class level and distance. WHISKEY DOUBLE defeated optional claiming rivals in his return from a long layoff, and the Asmussen trainee was a two-time graded stake-placed finisher last spring.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Royal Daaher;Arrieta;Divito;8-1

8 Established;Velazquez;Baltas;9-2

9 Whiskey Double;Cohen;Asmussen;3-1

4 Atoka;Contreras;Lukas;6-1

5 Top Gunner;Cabrera;Ortiz;7-2

7 American Mandate;Franco;Asmussen;5-1

3 Full Authority;Hiraldo;Compton;8-1

2 High Crime;Garcia;Miller;8-1

6 Lykan;Gonzalez;Mason;20-1

6 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

EASTSIDE COOL** put away the opposing speed after pressing a fast pace, but was left vulnerable to a late-running winner in a strong second-place finish. He should prove tough to beat with kinder rating. GREAT FACES usually prefers minor awards, but he is talented enough and is the most consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. SUN DADDY was a two-turn winner at Woodbine when last seen in a conditioned claiming race, and he should be sitting in a perfect position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Eastside Cool;Arrieta;Becker;3-1

5 Great Faces;Contreras;Shorter;4-1

2 Sun Daddy;Franco;McKnight;5-1

3 Wartime Hero;Cabrera;Broberg;5-1

11 Tillis;Tohill;Von Hemel;15-1

1 Call of Honor;Court;Compton;15-1

4 Englander;Gonzalez;Barkley;6-1

7 Shofar;Hiraldo;Rosin;8-1

8 Make Noise;Santana;Van Berg;12-1

6 Judge Phillip M;Garcia;Anderson;20-1

9 Generator;Torres;Villafranco;20-1

7 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WILDWOOD'S BEAUTY*** is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who defeated optional claimers in her 2022 debut, and she is dropping to win after a competitive four-wide effort in the American Beauty. NOVEL SQUALL broke slow and raced wide in a sharp runner-up finish, and she has competitive Beyer figures, but must break a habit of leaving the gate a step late. SOUTHERN GRAYCE has not raced since a second-place stake finish last summer at Ellis, and she is very quick and in the best of hands.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Wildwood's Beauty;Arrieta;Becker;5-2

3 Novel Squall;Cabrera;Ortiz;7-2

4 Southern Grayce;Velazquez;Cox;7-2

2 Melting Snow;Santana;Amescua;5-1

5 Berry Good;Cohen;Robertson;10-1

6 Miss Imperial;Pereira;Hollendorfer;10-1

1 Alberta Sun;Hiraldo;Moysey;10-1

7 Coppelia;Garcia;Bauer;8-1

9 Cherished;Tohill;Loy;15-1

8 Purse $101,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance optional claiming

WARRIOR'S CHARGE**** has earned triple digit Beyer figures in his past two races on a fast track, including a nine-length romp against similar Jan. 28. MY SIXTH SENSE has crossed the wire second best in three of his past four trips to the post, and he has route speed and a winning local record. FORT PECK has not raced since a poor effort in the Fayette last fall at Keeneland, but he did finish second behind superstar Life Is Good in the GII Kelso at Belmont.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Warrior's Charge;Velazquez;Cox;9-5

5 My Sixth Sense;Garcia;Hobby;7-2

8 Fort Peck;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

3 Huge Bigly;Santana;Ortiz;8-1

1 Intrepid Heart;Franco;Kenneally;8-1

2 Trident Hit;Cabrera;Moquett;5-1

7 Market Analysis;Contreras;Diodoro;8-1

9 Truculent;Arrieta;Cox;15-1

4 Catdaddy;Tohill;Petalino;20-1

9 The Dixie Belle. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies

WICKED HALO** defeated a quality filly in her career debut at Lone Star, and she returns fresh for team Asmussen after closing her juvenile campaign easily winning the GIII Adirondack at Saratoga. HAPPY SOUL may go favored following an 11-length maiden win followed by another 11-length win in the Astoria at Belmont. However, she didn't beat much in her stake win and will have added early pressure today. ICY STARE DOWN won a key maiden race in her local debut, and the lightly raced filly has a recency advantage and the pace should set up well for her running style.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Wicked Halo;Franco;Asmussen;5-2

5 Happy Soul;Velazquez;Ward;9-5

1 Icy Stare Down;Santana;Cox;5-1

7 Pretty Birdie;Cabrera;Casse;5-1

6 Com' On Sweet Luv;Arrieta;Cox;8-1

2 Verylittlecents;Court;Morse;8-1

4 Hypersport;Pereira;Mason;12-1

8 Ding Ding;Hiraldo;Ennis;15-1

10 Purse $101,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BANKIT*** is a 6-year-old millionaire, who has won three of his past six races, and a likely contentious pace will work in his late-running favor. RUNNIN' RAY set an honest pace before quickly kicking clear in an eight-length allowance victory, and he is another 6-year-old getting better with age. HARVARD is back on Lasix after a fourth-place stake finish last summer at Saratoga, and he drew a favorable post for a stable that excels with freshened runners.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Bankit;Court;Asmussen;5-2

9 Runnin' Ray;Garcia;Sharp;9-2

1 Harvard;Arrieta;Brisset;8-1

4 Full Impact;Velazquez;Cox;4-1

11 Prodigious Bay;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

14 Caddo River;Santana;Cox;5-1

3 Ram;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

2 Antigravity;Franco;Hollendorfer;15-1

10 Defender;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

5 Shotski;Hiraldo;Hartman;12-1

7 Absolute Chaos;Canchari;Divito;12-1

6 Hot Shot Kid;Gonzalez;Robertson;15-1

12 What a Country;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

13 Simovitch;Franco;Maker;15-1