BOYS

BERRYVILLE 67, HARRISON 49 Weston Teague piled up 24 of his 31 points in the second half for Berryville (23-5), which advanced to the 4A-1 district tournament title game. Jake Wilson scored 12 points and D.J. Colbert had 11 points for the Bobcats.

EUREKA SPRINGS 42, COTTER 38 Matthew Lester broke through with 19 points to push Eureka Springs (31-3) to a 2A-1 district tournament crown. Jeffry Haynes scored 20 points to lead Cotter (23-13).

GREENWOOD 53, MOUNTAIN HOME 50 Aiden Kennon scored 18 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Greenwood (9-17, 5-7) battled back from a 20-point deficit to win. Samuel Forbus had 12 points for the Bulldogs, who trailed 29-20 at halftime.

IZARD COUNTY 56, CALICO ROCK 50, OT Gunner Gleghorn delivered 18 points to carry Izard County (21-11) back to the final of the 1A-2 district tournament. Denton Reiley chipped in with 12 points and Tyler Hills followed up with nine points for the Cougars.

MAGNOLIA 82, WARREN 27 Derrian Ford had 21 points and seven rebounds as Magnolia (23-0, 14-0 4A-8), the top-ranked team in Class 4A, finished off a perfect regular season.

MAUMELLE 84, BENTON 83 Colby Garland scored 24 points to spearhead Maumelle (22-3, 11-1 5A-Central) in a key league matchup. Kaleb Thurman shook free for 18 points and Carl Daughtery had 11 points for the Hornets. Cam Harris ended the night with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Andrew Williamson had 19 points for Benton (12-11, 5-7). Chris Trope scored 12 points and Carter Harrison supplied nine points for the Panthers.

PINE BLUFF 49, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 37 Courtney Crutchfield scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for Pine Bluff (18-6, 12-0 5A-South), which locked up the conference title. Jordon Harris totaled 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks, and Troy'reon Ramos came away with 10 points and four assists for the Zebras.

RUSSELLVILLE 50, SILOAM SPRINGS 39 Grayson Sims had 25 points as Russellville (19-7, 11-1 5A-West) rang up its seventh consecutive victory.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 49, DANVILLE 42 Heaven Sanchez had 19 points and six rebounds as Booneville (27-0) rebounded from a 31-30 deficit at the end of three quarters to win the 3A-4 district tournament title. Joleigh Tate finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Bearcats. Addy Wright scored 20 points and Jalene Tolbert ended with 10 points and nine rebounds for Danville (11-9). Lydia Stanley countered with seven points and 11 rebounds.

FLIPPIN 39, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 38 Brook Leininger drilled a three-pointer from the corner with 1.6 seconds left to hand Flippin (23-8) the 2A-1 district tournament title. Sidney Wire had 13 points to lead the Lady Bobcats. Kambree Gibson notched 13 points and Abby Methin netted 10 points for Yellville-Summit (21-7).

GREENWOOD 70, MOUNTAIN HOME 35 Madison Cartwright's 30 points was more than enough to help Greenwood (21-4, 12-0 5A-West) win its 12th straight game. Anna Trusty had 15 points and Abby Summitt competed with nine points for the Lady Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 76, BEEBE 56 Ashley Hopper stepped up with 29 points as Little Rock Christian (20-4, 10-2 5A-Central) blew past the Lady Badgers. Mia Smith tossed in 19 points for the Lady Warriors.

MARMADUKE 61, RECTOR 37 Heidi Robinson led Marmaduke (34-3) with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the 2A-3 district tournament championship. Bean Hoffman had 15 points and McKenzie Hampton scored eight points for Marmaduke.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 63, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 32 Pacious McDaniel scored 16 points and Caylan Koons contributed 11 points for Har-Ber (19-4, 11-0 6A-West), which dominated from start to finish.

WYNNE 60, LONOKE 37 Zahryia Baker had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Wynne (21-6, 13-1 4A-5) to a share of the 4A-1 Conference title. Shay Lewis finished with 12 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, while Derionna Spencer ended with 11 points and six rebounds for the Lady Yellow Jackets, who will play Southside Batesville in the 4A-East regional next week.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

COTTER 46, FLIPPIN 34 Hayden Hutson churned out 14 points and eight rebounds as Cotter (23-12) moved to the 2A-1 district tournament final. Trace Ewing scored 11 points for the Warriors. Rilyn Robins had 14 points for Flippin (20-15).

EARLE 67, RECTOR 58 Rholly Davis provided Earle (15-9) with 16 points in the Bulldogs' victory in the 2A-3 district tournament semifinals. Cooper Rabjohn dropped in 31 points for Rector (20-9).

MARIANNA 68, CARLISLE 23 Marcus Bolden's 17 points pushed Marianna (16-7), the defending Class 2A state champions, to a win in the semifinals of the 2A-6 district tournament. Lamonte Eddins scored 13 points to lead Carlisle (15-10).

MORRILTON 45, POTTSVILLE 39 Joseph Pinion accumulated 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for Morrilton (19-6) in the 4A-4 district semifinals. Jacorey Mosley added 12 points and six points for the Devil Dogs, winners of 12 straight games.

OSCEOLA 90, RIVERCREST 71 Daylen Love scored 20 points and Terrance Nimmers collected 16 points to lead Osceola (21-4) to the championship game of the 3A-3 district tournament. Jerry Long tallied 15 points and Cassie Bullard netted 13 points for the Seminoles.

WATSON CHAPEL 59, MONTICELLO 27 Antwon Emsweller supplied Watson Chapel (18-8, 12-2) with 23 points and 10 rebounds in its road win. Christopher Fountain had 14 points and nine rebounds while Khamani Cooper contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Wildcats, who've won their last six games.

WONDERVIEW 67, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 30 Sam Reynolds finished with 26 points, 7 assists, 7 steals and 6 rebounds as Wonderview (31-2) for a third time this season. Caleb Squires had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 40, CHARLESTON 29 Heaven Sanchez had 17 points and three steals for Booneville (25-0), which remained perfect with an 11-point win in the 3A-4 district tournament semifinals. Joleigh Tate tossed eight points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Addison Newhart, Macie Oldridge and Avery Harper all scored seven points for Charleston

DES ARC 74, McCRORY 39 Gabi Berry tallied a game-high 37 points to send Des Arc (11-9) to the 2A-6 district tournament title game. Shyanne Bell added 19 points for the Lady Eagles. Kendall Stovall led McCrory (17-7) with 11 points.

LONOKE 59, eSTEM 58, OT Lonoke (20-5, 10-3 4A-4) had three players with double doubles as it held on in overtime. Ky Wilson finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, while Kayleigh Thompson and Tyesha James both had ended with 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Jackrabbits. Also, Carley Bryant added 11 points and Graison King scored nine points for Lonoke.

MAMMOTH SPRING 61, MARKED TREE 21 Brynn Washam gathered 16 points and Tay Davis ended with 13 points for Mammoth Spring (25-7), which will play in the 1A-3 district tournament title game today. Megyn Upton came away with 11 points for the Lady Bears.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 53, SACRED HEART 26 Dessie McCarty scored 18 points as Mount Vernon-Enola (26-3) overshadowed its rivals. A.J. Person had 11 points for the Lady Warhawks. Rylee Oliver collected a team-high six points for Sacred Heart (16-10).

RECTOR 53, RIVERSIDE 23 Carly Rodden turned in 15 points for Rector (21-6), which cruised into the finals of the 2A-3 district tournament. Ellie Ford had 14 points for the Lady Cougars.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 50, COTTER 38 Abby Methvin drilled six three-pointers and finished with 22 points as Yellville-Summit moved to the finals of the 2A-1 district tournament. Kate Cheek sparked Cotter (20-10) with eight assists and 10 rebounds.