Today's games

Subject to change

NOTE Some games may have been canceled.

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central*

North Little Rock at Conway*

*Boys only

District tournaments

BOYS

Championship games

4A-1 at Pea Ridge

Berryville vs. Farmington

4A-3 at Brookland

Blytheville vs. Brookland

4A-4 at Subiaco Academy

Morrilton vs. Subiaco Academy

4A-7 at Arkadelphia

Fountain Lake vs. Arkadelphia

3A-1 at Lincoln

Elkins vs. Bergman

3A-2 at Riverview

Cave City vs. Riverview

3A-7 at Ashdown

Centerpoint vs. Glen Rose

2A-2 at Salem

Melbourne vs. Tuckerman

2A-5 at Quitman

Conway St. Joseph vs. Maumelle Charter

2A-6 at England

England vs. Marianna

1A-1 EAST at Ozark Mountain

Ozark Mountain or Omaha vs. Jasper

1A-1 WEST at Mulberry

County Line vs. The New School

1A-2 at Shirley

West Side Greers Ferry vs. Izard County

1A-3 at Hillcrest

Ridgefield Christian vs. Marked Tree

1A-8 at Bradley

Dermott vs. Bradley

GIRLS

Championship games

4A-1 at Pea Ridge

Farmington vs. Harrison

4A-3 at Brookland

Trumann vs. Highland

4A-4 at Subiaco Academy

Pottsville vs. Morrilton

4A-7 at Arkadelphia

Nashville vs. Bauxite

3A-2 at Riverview

Mountain View or Pangburn vs. Clinton

3A-7 at Ashdown

Centerpoint vs. Fouke

2A-2 at Salem

Sloan-Hendrix vs. Melbourne

2A-5 at Quitman

Quitman vs. Hector

2A-6 at England

Des Arc vs. England

1A-1 EAST at Ozark Mountain

Kingston vs. Jasper or Ozark Mountain

1A-1 WEST at Mulberry

County Line vs. Mulberry

1A-2 at Shirley

Norfork vs. West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3 at Hillcrest

Mammoth Spring vs. Hillcrest or Maynard

1A-8 at Bradley

Dermott vs. Bradley