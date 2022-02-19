Today's games
Subject to change
NOTE Some games may have been canceled.
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central*
North Little Rock at Conway*
*Boys only
District tournaments
BOYS
Championship games
4A-1 at Pea Ridge
Berryville vs. Farmington
4A-3 at Brookland
Blytheville vs. Brookland
4A-4 at Subiaco Academy
Morrilton vs. Subiaco Academy
4A-7 at Arkadelphia
Fountain Lake vs. Arkadelphia
3A-1 at Lincoln
Elkins vs. Bergman
3A-2 at Riverview
Cave City vs. Riverview
3A-7 at Ashdown
Centerpoint vs. Glen Rose
2A-2 at Salem
Melbourne vs. Tuckerman
2A-5 at Quitman
Conway St. Joseph vs. Maumelle Charter
2A-6 at England
England vs. Marianna
1A-1 EAST at Ozark Mountain
Ozark Mountain or Omaha vs. Jasper
1A-1 WEST at Mulberry
County Line vs. The New School
1A-2 at Shirley
West Side Greers Ferry vs. Izard County
1A-3 at Hillcrest
Ridgefield Christian vs. Marked Tree
1A-8 at Bradley
Dermott vs. Bradley
GIRLS
Championship games
4A-1 at Pea Ridge
Farmington vs. Harrison
4A-3 at Brookland
Trumann vs. Highland
4A-4 at Subiaco Academy
Pottsville vs. Morrilton
4A-7 at Arkadelphia
Nashville vs. Bauxite
3A-2 at Riverview
Mountain View or Pangburn vs. Clinton
3A-7 at Ashdown
Centerpoint vs. Fouke
2A-2 at Salem
Sloan-Hendrix vs. Melbourne
2A-5 at Quitman
Quitman vs. Hector
2A-6 at England
Des Arc vs. England
1A-1 EAST at Ozark Mountain
Kingston vs. Jasper or Ozark Mountain
1A-1 WEST at Mulberry
County Line vs. Mulberry
1A-2 at Shirley
Norfork vs. West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3 at Hillcrest
Mammoth Spring vs. Hillcrest or Maynard
1A-8 at Bradley
Dermott vs. Bradley