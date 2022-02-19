Second LR suspect charged in killing

Little Rock police arrested a second person they say was involved in a shooting near Seventh Street last week that killed one person and wounded two more, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police arrested Cazzie Lytle, 26, who is charged with capital murder, two counts of committing a terroristic act and one of first-degree battery, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Lytel confessed to committing the crimes after being informed of his Miranda rights and questioned, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested William Creasman in the shooting and were not aware there was a second person involved until recently, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

"They're still piecing together what actually happened, this may not be the only arrest that's made," Edwards said late Friday.

It was still not clear what, if any, relation the two suspects had to 37-year-old Rickey Braggs, who was shot to death, or the other two victims, who police reported were in stable condition.