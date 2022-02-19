Senate adjourns without legislation on Russia, Ukraine





WASHINGTON -- The Senate adjourned Thursday for a weeklong recess without passing any bill that would impose new sanctions on Russia to help deter an invasion of Ukraine or provide additional military aid to the Eastern European country.

"The stakes go far beyond Ukraine. This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations Charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

Lawmakers did approve a nonbinding measure reaffirming "unwavering United States support for a secure, democratic, and independent Ukraine," while recommitting the United States to "providing political, diplomatic, and military support, including additional lethal and non-lethal security assistance to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine."

The nonbinding measure was agreed to by vote.

While providing Ukraine with more weapons to resist Russian aggression has broad bipartisan support, shipping arms typically takes the U.S. government months after congressional approval to process and deliver to Kyiv.

"I'm hopeful that we can still get some of those pieces in, maybe to the [fiscal 2022] omnibus or someplace else," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told reporters Wednesday, referring to the Ukraine security assistance provisions, as well as other types of economic, civil society and defense support for Eastern European countries that were tucked into Republican- and Democratic-crafted sanctions bills.

Moscow asserted this week it had begun drawing down some of the approximately 150,000 troops it has gradually amassed around Ukraine's borders, but the United States and European allies disputed that claim. Feb. 20 is the end date for Russia's military exercises, which was the Kremlin's ostensible justification for the massive troop deployment.

"Our information indicates clearly that these forces -- including ground troops, aircraft, ships -- are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days," Blinken said.

Senate negotiators said earlier this month that they were on the verge of agreement on a bipartisan legislative package that would put in place a severe sanctions regime on key Russian banks, energy projects -- and even Putin himself -- that would snap into effect if there was an invasion. But the deal fell through this week after Republicans seemingly walked away and offered their own sanctions measure.

"I think it's too bad, but it doesn't mean there's not a consensus around here," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who chairs the Senate Ukraine Caucus, told reporters Wednesday. "Everybody here stands with Ukraine, is against what Russia is doing, and believes that sanctions, military assistance are necessary."

"We said if Russia invades Ukraine, then within 30 days either the Germans will end [the pipeline] or the president shall ultimately sanction Nord Stream without a waiver, which meant an absolute end," said Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

The Biden administration has generally been supportive of lawmakers' efforts to negotiate a deterrent sanctions package for Russia.

"Despite struggles to come to an agreement on sanctions that was satisfactory to both parties, I still believe that Congress ultimately has a unified message for Putin: Do not invade," Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. said in a statement. "If Russia disregards this message, they will face a unified response from Congress, the administration, and the entire Western world."

Later Friday, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers were expected to introduce legislation that would direct the Pentagon to submit to Congress a plan for providing support to a Ukrainian insurgency in the form of weapons and intelligence sharing. It would also order the U.S. intelligence community to produce an assessment on "gray zone assets of Russia" that the United States could seek to target or co-opt in order to change Moscow's behavior toward Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said the intent of the legislation is to help Ukrainians "stand and fight" after a Russian invasion.

"I think that rather than waiting until such an insurgency materializes, planning before [it happens] is what is necessary for that insurgency to succeed is what motivated us to devise this bill," the lawmaker said.

Additionally, expanding and expediting security assistance to Ukraine has strong bipartisan support. The Democrats' Russia sanctions bill from Menendez includes language that would encourage the prioritization for the rest of the fiscal year of the delivery of excess defense equipment to Ukraine, while also authorizing the Pentagon to use "to the maximum extent possible" its Special Defense Acquisition Fund to speed deliveries of U.S.-purchased weapons to Ukraine.

Similarly, Republicans expressed interest in giving the U.S. government the authority to "lend or lease" defense equipment to Ukraine that it would not otherwise be able to immediately afford.

Both parties support providing Ukraine with $500 million in additional Foreign Military Financing grants to purchase U.S. weapons. Republicans expressed interest in seeing at least $100 million of that amount directed to the purchase of lethal assistance such as air-defense and anti-ship systems.

The three-week continuing spending resolution the Senate cleared Thursday increases by $100 million the funding available to Biden for immediate foreign military assistance to respond to emerging crises. Some of that funding could be directed toward Ukraine while lawmakers work to hash out the details of a fiscal 2022 omnibus spending deal that is expected to be finalized in March.



