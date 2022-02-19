Shells bombard east Ukraine front lines

KYIV, Ukraine -- Hundreds of shells struck along the front lines in eastern Ukraine as drones monitoring a cease-fire lost their way when the GPS signal they rely on was jammed, and then the cellphone network went dark.

In a sliver of land where pro-Russian separatists have battled for years against Ukrainian government forces, a group of international monitors tasked with keeping the peace reported more than 500 explosions in the 24 hours ending Thursday at midday, around four times more than an average day over the past month.

Western officials have warned that hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could start in the volatile east. Repeatedly in recent weeks, the U.S. has said the conflict there could provide cover or an excuse for Russia to roll across the border.

The number of explosions eased as the day went on, but the village of Stanytsia was hit many times. One shell crashed into a kindergarten, blasting a hole in the wall that sent soccer balls flying off the classroom shelves just as the school day started. Others blasted craters into the schoolyard and shattered windows of nearby homes.

"We heard the sound of broken glass. The children were very scared. Some kids started crying immediately, and the explosions continued for the next 20 minutes," said Olena Yaryna, the school director.

Three people were wounded and half of the village lost power. Oleksandr Pavliuk, a Ukrainian army commander, said the explosions were intended to provoke a response and ultimately a counter-response. Russia denies any plans to attack.

"Our task is to control this abnormal situation in order to avoid a pretext for escalation," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have been in place in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 to try and maintain the cease-fire.

"The gradual fraying of the cease-fire ... has regrettably accelerated," Yasar Halit Cevik, the mission's chief monitor, told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. He said daily cease-fire violations had doubled since the beginning of the year.

In addition to the explosions, the organization recorded nearly 600 cease-fire violations over the course of a day, more than double the average for the past month. And three of the organization's small surveillance drones went astray after the GPS signal was jammed; a fourth couldn't make it off the ground without a signal.

Electronic interference went further overnight, when the cellphone network went down in Luhansk for hours, for the second night in a row, according to a journalist working in the area.