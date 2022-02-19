Smith impresses in debut, leads Hogs to first win of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman left hander Hagen Smith had a great debut for fourth-ranked Arkansas on Saturday.

Smith pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Razorbacks to a 5-1 win over Illinois State in front of 10,906 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (1-1) tied the three-game series ahead of Sunday’s finale that is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Smith, an All-American when he threw 7 no-hitters as a senior at Bullard (Texas) High School last year, scattered 5 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 5 in his collegiate debut. The Razorbacks turned two double plays behind him.

Illinois State (1-1) only seriously challenged once against him, in the third inning when the Redbirds stranded the bases loaded. Smith gave up three singles to the first four hitters in the inning, but escaped when two-hole Aidan Huggins flied out to shallow right field and Ryan Cermak grounded out to shortstop.

Smith did not allow a base runner and struck out in the first two innings. He was especially impressive during an 11-pitch second inning that included strikeouts of Jake McCaw and Adrian Flores, and a groundout by Jonathan Sabotnik after Smith got ahead 0-2 in the count.

Smith threw 56 of his 77 pitches for strikes. His only free pass was a four-pitch walk to nine-hole hitter Tyler Woltman.

Robert Moore hit a solo home run in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fifth to account for 3 RBI. Moore’s solo homer came from the right side and was pulled 338 feet into the bullpen in left field. The double came from the left side and went to the wall in left-center field.

The double was Arkansas’ second of the fifth inning. Wallace doubled to lead off and Braydon Webb walked with one out.

Wallace also singled in the third inning to drive home Jalen Battles. Wallace, the two-hole hitter who went hitless in the season opener Friday, finished 2 for 4 in Game 2.

Transfer catcher Michael Turner added an RBI double to score Drake Varnado in the eighth inning. Varnado was pinch running for designated hitter Chris Lanzilli, who was hit in the hand.

Turner had two of Arkansas’ eight hits Saturday. The Razorbacks had four hits in their 3-2 loss to the Redbirds on Friday.

Illinois State recorded nine hits. The Redbirds stranded nine base runners.

Three Razorbacks combined to pitch the final three innings.

Mark Adamiak replaced Smith and pitched 1 1/3 innings. Adamiak got out of a jam in the seventh when the Redbirds put two on with one out. Adamiak struck out Greg Nichols swinging at a high fastball away for the second out, then struck out Woltman at the end of a lengthy at-bat to to end the inning.

Adamiak was pulled with one out in the eighth inning when he allowed a lead-off double to Kyle Soberano and walked Cermak. Evan Taylor struck out McCaw in a left-on-left matchup, and Heston Tole struck out Flores to end the inning.

Tole allowed the Redbirds’ only run in the ninth inning. Nichols walked with two outs, advanced on defensive indifference and scored when pinch runner Connor Nolson singled to right field. Soberano flied out to left to end the game.

Tole earned his first career save because the potential game-tying run was on deck when he entered the game in the eighth inning.

Illinois State starting pitcher Sean Sinisko took the loss with a 4-inning outing that included 2 runs, 5 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Moore’s fifth-inning double was against Mason Burns, who allowed 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 walk while recording 1 out.