Smith steps up, fills in for NLR





North Little Rock was short an All-American on Friday, but its other one picked up the slack during a crucial 6A-Central Conference showdown.

University of Arkansas signee Nick Smith racked up 33 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to power top-ranked North Little Rock past No. 9 Bryant 72-41 in front of a large crowd at Charging Wildcat Arena.

Corey Washington added 15 points and 14 rebounds for North Little Rock (22-3, 11-0), which fared much better this time around against the Hornets than what it did when they played in January. But the Charging Wildcats were somewhat limited when they were forced to play without senior center and McDonald's All-American Kel'el Ware, who was out with a bruised hand.

Luckily for North Little Rock, it still had Smith, also a McDonald's All-American, and he was plenty sufficient.

"I could see a little something different with him [Friday]," Rice said of Smith. "Not that he's ever not focused because he always is, but he looked a little more focused than he has. And it showed."

Bryant (16-7, 9-3), too, was without one of its key players in junior forward Darren Wallace, who was nursing an injury. But the Hornets, who lost to North Little Rock 72-65 in the first matchup, had trouble knocking down shots, which forced it to play from behind for most of the game.

North Little Rock also paid extra attention to Bryant guard Khasen Robinson, who had 31 points in that earlier game but scored only 12 on Friday. T.J. Lindsey added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"We wanted to gap him up to where he didn't see lanes," Rice said in reference to guarding Robinson. "He can get a shot off anytime he wants, but we just wanted to contest those and make him work. We also wanted to find [Gabe] George and keep [Drake] Fowler out of the paint.

"I thought we did a really good job on all of them."

Smith scored eight of North Little Rock's first 11 points, but it was his floater that fueled an 11-0 run at the end of the opening quarter and got his team going. He added a three-pointer moments later, which was followed up by back-to-back corner threes from Joshua Evans. By the time the quarter ended, the Charging Wildcats were in front 22-8.

Washington got things in gear in the second quarter when he scored seven of his points. The Hornets put together a quick flurry to draw within 33-20 following a layup by Lindsey, but North Little Rock again rallied and scored seven of the last nine points of the half, with Smith nailing a 25-footer at the horn, to give the Charging Wildcats a 40-22 lead.

North Little Rock scored 12 of the first 16 points of the third and held a 52-26 advantage with 1:59 left after Smith's three-point play. The Hornets got within 54-30 moments later, but they'd get no closer.

"Defensively, we played a little differently without Kel'el, but the kids got after it," Rice explained. "I was really pleased with the way we played on that side of the ball. Of course, there are things we can be better at on both ends of the floor, but I thought they all did a good job because this was a big game for us."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 70, BRYANT 40

April Edwards and Jasirae Vick each had 18 points as No. 2 North Little Rock (22-3, 9-1 6A-Central) shot 55.3% (26 of 47) to take down Bryant (16-8, 7-6) for the second time this season.

Amauri Williams added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who've won eight games in a row and remain a game back of No. 1 Conway in the standings.

Parris Atkins had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and Jayla Knight finished with 10 points for the Lady Hornets, who had won six consecutive games but had a tough time finding their mark Friday. Bryant 14 of 43 (32.5%), including 6 of 20 in the second half.

The Lady Hornets led 10-9 after a long three-pointer from Emileigh Muse, but North Little Rock darted out on a quarter-closing 13-2 run, with Edwards scoring eight, to gain command. The Lady Charging Wildcats, who hit 8 of 10 shots in that first period, cooled off a bit in the second but still took a 34-22 lead into halftime.

North Little Rock poured it on in the third quarter behind eight points from Vick to build a 55-35 lead. The Lady Charging Wildcats then opened the fourth on a 13-2 flurry to sprint away.









