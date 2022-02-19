Springdale hands Fayetteville first league loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville is no longer undefeated in the 6A-West Conference.

Springdale opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and defeated Fayetteville 56-50 at Bulldog Arena. Springdale secured the victory by making 11 of 13 free throws in the final two minutes.

Freshmen Courtland Muldrew and Isaiah Sealy led the way with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Junior center Tevin Tate added nine points. Senior Landon Glasper scored 20 to lead Fayetteville (19-5, 11-1).

The victory for Springdale (18-6, 9-3) was a stunning turnaround from Jan. 21, when Fayetteville whipped Springdale by 32 points on its home court. Springdale Coach Jeremy Price said the beatdown was an eye-opener for his players, who went back to work in getting better.

"When you get your butt kicked, you're able to see all of your weaknesses," Price said. "Fayetteville did us a favor that night and we were able to work on a lot of things that we needed to. A lot of things got corrected and we've improved."

Mason Simpson came off the bench and hit a three-pointer to give Fayetteville a 41-35 lead after three quarters. Fayetteville then went cold while Springdale went on a 10-0 surge with Tate, Muldrew, and Sealy all contributing points. Glasper managed a free throw for Fayetteville before Springdale began a parade to the free-throw line, where Muldrew made 6 of 6 in the final two minutes and Sealy made 3 of 4.

"Those two have zero fear," Price said of the freshmen Muldrew and Sealy. "They love the game, they're very competitive, and they want to shine in the big moments."

Springdale shined at the outset by grabbing leads of 7-2 and 15-9 behind the play of Muldrew, who made consecutive three-pointers in the first quarter. Glasper got untracked with a jumper and two free throws to put Fayetteville ahead 21-17 and prompt a Springdale timeout. When play resumed, Gaines scored five consecutive points, including a three-pointer from the corner, to put Fayetteville ahead 26-19 at halftime.

Fayetteville still held a a six-point lead in the third quarter before Springdale exploded with a 10-0 that turned the game. Price celebrated afterward with his players and thanked a sizable crowd of Springdale students who made the trip to support their team.

"We've got something special going on right now," Price said. "We've got a great group of kids on campus that's given us a lot of support all year long. We couldn't do it without them."