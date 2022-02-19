TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas men set DMR record

The University of Arkansas men's distance medley relay team of Andrew Kibet, James Benson, Kieran Taylor and Elias Schreml ran a school-record 9 minutes, 24.56 seconds at the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday night in the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks finished fifth in the race, but ran the eighth-fastest collegiate time ever in breaking the previous Arkansas mark of 9:28.35 set in 2009.

Amon Kemboi finished second in the 3,000 meters in 7:42.29 for the second spot on Arkansas' all-time list behind Alistair Cragg's 7:38.59 in 2004.

Jada Baylark ran a personal-best 23.06 in taking third in the 200. Her time ranks No. 6 on Arkansas' career list.

Logan Jolly won the mile for the Razorbacks in a personal-best 4:35.26.

Former Razorback Laquan Nairn set a Bahamian national record in winning the long jump with a leap of 26 feet, 9 1/4 inches.

SOFTBALL

UCA beats another Power Five opponent

The University of Central Arkansas got its second win of the season Friday morning, beating Georgia Tech 7-4 in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Miss.

After falling behind 3-1 in the first inning, the Bears (2-4) pulled ahead in the fifth inning by scoring five runs --including a grand slam by Kristen Whitehouse. Mary Brown had an RBI groundout in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tremere Harris and Kylie Griffin had two hits each for UCA, which finished with nine. Kayla Beaver (2-1) went 6 innings for the Bears, allowing 4 runs on 10 hits with 8 strikeouts and a walk.

SAU falls to Lubbock Christian

An RBI single from Angela Donaldson in the seventh inning gave Lubbock Christian a 3-2 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Friday at the OC/UCO Tournament in Bethany, Okla.

Lubbock Christian (9-2) took a 2-0 lead after an RBI single from Tyla Lee in the first inning and an RBI double from Savannah Wysocki in the second. Jade Miller's first. home run of the season tied the game at 2-2 for Southern Arkansas (4-7) in the third inning.

Jade Miller and Alyssa Miller were the only Muleriders to finish with multiple hits, with Jade Miller going 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Alyssa Miller finishing 2 for 3 and a run scored. Sydney Ward (3-3) pitched a complete game to take the loss for SAU, allowing 3 earned runs on 9 hits with 9 strikeouts and 2 wild pitches.

BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech loses GAC opener

Ryan Wares two-run home run to left field in the eighth inning Friday gave Southeastern Oklahoma State a 9-7 victory over Arkansas Tech University in the Great American Conference opener for both schools at Mike Metheny Field in Durant, Okla.

The Wonder Boys (4-2, 0-1 GAC) got an RBI double in the first inning from Trace Maddux, a two-run home run in the second inning from Kandon Bennett, as well as a two-run home run from Yadier Medina and a solo shot from Shelby Quiggins in the third inning. Quiggins scored on Ommar Jackson's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Maddux finished 3 for 5 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Grant Shahan (0-1) took the loss in relief, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) in 5 innings with 6 strikeouts.

BOWLING

ASU in seventh place

Arkansas State University knocked down 5,049 pins over five Baker matches Friday to put it in seventh place after the first day of the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro.

ASU went 3-2 in its matches Friday, picking up victories over Alabama State, Lincoln Memorial and Stephen F. Austin while losing to Louisiana Tech and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers hold the total pinfall lead with 5,475 pins, followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater (5,409) and Sacred Heart (5,230).

The Red Wolves will play traditional matches today against Lincoln Memorial, Drury, Alabama A&M, Lewis and Sacred Heart.

