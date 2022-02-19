Strong test for the stretch run





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks begin the most challenging part of their schedule with a top 25 showdown against Tennessee at 3 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

For the first time in 45 matchups, the No. 23 Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) and No. 16 Volunteers (19-6, 10-3) will play when both teams are nationally ranked.

Four of the University of Arkansas' remaining five regular-season games are against teams in the top 16 of the NCAA Evaluating Tool rankings.

Tennessee, where Arkansas plays the regular-season finale on March 5, is No. 9 in the NET rankings. Kentucky, which plays at Arkansas next Saturday, is No. 3. LSU, No. 16, plays at Arkansas on March 2.

The Razorbacks' other regular-season game is at No. 54 Florida, where Arkansas hasn't won since 1995.

Winning 10 of its past 11 games, Arkansas has moved up to No. 29 in the NET rankings after being as low as No. 98 following an 0-3 start in SEC play.

"We understand that a lot of the media outlets are saying we have the hardest schedule in the entire country remaining," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "But that also allows us opportunities. And it also quite frankly puts us in a position where when you play that tough of a schedule, it's hard to slip drastically.

"I like where we're at. I like that we're going to be challenged these last five games. We're playing as good a basketball as any team in the entire country bar none up to this point."

Arkansas handed No. 2 Auburn its only SEC loss when the Razorbacks beat the then-No. 1 Tigers 80-76 in overtime at Walton Arena on Feb. 8 and ended their winning streak at 19 games before a record home crowd of 20,327.

Thousands of fans stormed the court in celebration.

"I think that's why we play difficult nonconference schedules, hopefully to prepare ourselves to be in environments like this and to be in games like this," Tennessee assistant coach Mike Schwartz said. "But without question, we know that playing at Arkansas is as difficult as there is in the country. We really believe that."

The Vols come into the game after beating Kentucky 77-63 at home on Tuesday night.

"We love our fan base and Thompson-Boling Arena the other night was electric," Schwartz said. "We feel we have as good a home court advantage as there is in the country, but we also know what it is to play at Arkansas."

Tennessee has lost six consecutive games at Walton Arena, where the Vols last won 74-72 in 2009.

"We've been there a few times," Schwartz said. "It's been rabid when we're in there.

"Our guys know what that environment at Bud Walton is going to be like. Now we have to go in and hopefully keep the crowd as quiet as possible."

After Arkansas had a "White-Out" game against Auburn --with fans responding to the athletic department's request to wear white -- today will be a "Red-Out" game for Tennessee.

The Razorbacks will wear red uniforms after receiving permission from Tennessee and the SEC office to wear their road colors for a home game. Tennessee will wear white uniforms rather than orange.

"I think the crowd is going to supersede what we saw against Auburn," Musselman said. "I really do believe that.

"I understand that the No. 1 team in the country at the time was coming in, but right now we have two ranked teams. They just beat Kentucky."

It is only the third game at Walton Arena since 1998 that features two ranked opponents.

The Razorbacks were No. 20 when they beat No. 6 Alabama 81-65 last season and in 1998 Arkansas was No. 16 when it beat No. 13 South Carolina 96-88.

"I think everybody that came to the Auburn game left excited," Musselman said. "I hope they were saying, 'How can I experience that again?'

"Well, guess what everybody? You can experience it again. Just show up to Bud Walton for the Tennessee game on Saturday, and let's have some fun."

Several former Razorbacks who are now in the NBA will attend the game, according to Twitter posts by Musselman, including Bobby Portis, Daniel Gafford, Moses Moody, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

Two NBA players who starred for Musselman at Nevada -- twins Cody and Caleb Martin -- also are expected to be in attendance.

Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said he hopes the crowd can help lift Arkansas to another victory over a ranked opponent.

"I hope everybody comes and shows us the same support they did against Auburn," Williams said. "They're another teammate for us. They help us on the court. Sometimes they rattle the opposite team."

Arkansas' only loss in its past 11 games was 68-67 last Saturday at Alabama. Tennessee has won eight of nine games with its only loss 52-51 at Texas on Jan. 29.

"From a record standpoint and watching Arkansas on film, our guys know it, our coaching staff knows it ... they're as hot as anybody in the country," Schwartz said. "They are really clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball.

"We also feel like we're playing some of our best basketball. You hope it's a very high-level game."





Arkansas’ Davonte Davis (left) dives for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Feb. 15 in Columbia, Mo. The Razorbacks are hosting No. 16 Tennessee today and are 14-1 at Walton Arena this season. (AP/L.G. Patterson)





