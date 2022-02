Harri Pesonen (82) and Finland take on the Russian Olympic Committee today for the gold medal in men’s hockey. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. Central on USA Network. (AP/Matt Slocum)

Best bet Harri Pesonen (82) and Finland take on the Russian Olympic Committee today for the gold medal in men's hockey. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. Central on USA Network. (AP/Matt Slocum) USA (3 A.M.-9:30 P.M.) BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start; ALPINE SKIING Team event; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; MEN'S CURLING Gold medal game; WOMEN'S CURLING Bronze medal game; SPEED SKATING Men's women's mass start finals; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km CNBC (7-9:30 A.M.) MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Bronze medal game NBC (1:30-5 P.M.) SPEED SKATING Men's, women's mass start finals; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km; BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start NBC (7-10 P.M.) FOUR-MAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate CNBC (7-9:30 P.M.) WOMEN'S CURLING Gold medal game USA (9:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game NBC (10:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.) FIGURE SKATING Gala Sunday's TV USA (12:30-7 A.M.) CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 30km; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game; FIGURE SKATING Gala NBC (1-5 P.M.) FIGURE SKATING Gala; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 30km NBC (6-9:30 P.M.) Closing ceremony

Print Headline: Today’s Olympics TV All times Central

