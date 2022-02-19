Tract splits approved at special Gravette council meeting

GRAVETTE -- A special council meeting was held during the Gravette City Council's committee of the whole meeting Feb. 10, during which ordinances were passed approving two tract splits.

The first ordinance approved splitting a parcel of land owned by Robert T. Staats and Cassandra Renee Juarez-Staats located at 12408 Galyean Road. Staats is selling his house and 2 acres and retaining the other 3 acres for himself. The second ordinance approved splitting a parcel of land at 16353 Pembleton Ranch Road owned by Calculated Corporation Inc.

Mayor Kurt Maddox opened the meeting by highlighting several key points from his annual state of the city address. His address covered finances, bond and grant projects, development, public safety, water, sewer and streets, and library.

Police chief Chuck Skaggs reported the Police Department has moved into its new quarters at city hall and invited anyone interested to come in for a tour.

David Keck, city building inspector and code enforcement officer, reported paperwork has been completed on the final plat for Jenna Estates subdivision. Eight homes are under construction at Teri's Place subdivision and concrete walls are going up at the new O'Reilly's building on Arkansas 59. Keck said he is continuing to work on various code enforcement issues and has been busy helping complete the move into the new city hall building.

Richard Sutherland, Water and Sewer Department head, reported he has been "working out the kinks" in the city's new meter-reading system and giving his crew extra training on it. They have also been changing out older defective meters. He is continuing interviews for new employees and has two good candidates with two more interviews still coming up.

Karen Benson, library director, reported library staff distributed more than 1,200 covid-19 self-test kits in January. Benson announced some kits are still available, and anyone who is interested can pick them up at the library. Final reports have been completed for the ALA COVID Library Relief Fund grant and the CARES Act Fund grant. The library had 1,012 items checked out in January, the most checked out in that month since Benson became director in December 2016.

Tim Dewitt, Streets and Parks Department head, said his crew has been busy with snow removal and helping with the city hall move. He reported the city's new backhoe is expected to be delivered in mid-March and new playground equipment is coming for Kindley Park.

Carl Rabey, finance director, and Dewitt presented a recommendation to hire David Meintz, of Etech Engineering, to be the primary engineer on phase three of the pedestrian walking trail. Meintz has also been recommended by Cassie Elliott, the city's grant writer. Meintz's firm helped facilitate the city's recent water rate study.

A proposed conditional use permit for property at 204 First Ave. N.E. was discussed. David Keck presented plans for the property, and owner Wayne Lindsey told of his intention to set up a new food court area there with hookups for several food trucks, both permanent and temporary, and a dump station for grease for use by vendors without grease traps on their trailers. Approval of the conditional use permit will be on the agenda for Thursday's council meeting.

Rabey presented a resolution approving budget adjustments for the 2022 budget, reflecting $23,000 income from the subdivision in Hiwasse. A vote on the resolution will be on the agenda for Thursday's council meeting.

Rabey reported that general fund revenue exceeded expectations by 1.36% in January and said the Street Department fund had a $15,000 surplus and the Water Department fund had a $25,000 surplus. However, the city as a whole had a $29,000 shortfall due largely to annual expenses billed in the first month of the year.