Trainer very happy to let go on Happy Soul in Dixie Belle

HOT SPRINGS -- A fast first furlong appears the only near certainty in the $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

The Dixie Belle is the ninth of 10 races on today's card with post time is set for 5:10 p.m.

Five of the race's eight entrants have demonstrated at least a tendency to lead early, including 9-5 morning-line favorite Happy Soul, trained by Wesley Ward. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez has ridden Happy Soul's first three starts and is set to ride her fourth.

Ward said he will let Velazquez choose Happy Soul's best route to the wire.

"I'll let him work out however he wants to race her," Ward said. "I won't start now because I haven't given him instructions in 25 years."

Happy Soul, owned by Gayla Rankin, won her second and third starts, including the Astoria Stakes at New York's Belmont Park on June 3, but she has not since raced.

Ward said Happy Soul was sickened by pneumonia at Saratoga, an illness that led to her layoff.

"After that, we took her back to Kentucky and turned her out," Ward said.

Ward trained winners of Oaklawn's Spring Fever Stakes last February and the Purple Mountain Stakes in 2020.

Giovanni Franco is listed to ride 5-2 Wicked Halo from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Wicked Halo has led into the stretch call in each of her starts, including a win in her last start in the Grade II Adirondack Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 8.

Brad Cox trains one of the two 5-1 morning-line third choices, Icy Stare Down, who won a 6-furlong maiden start from off the pace at Oaklawn on Dec. 18, and Ricardo Santana Jr. is listed to ride.

Pretty Birdie, also 5-1 on the morning-line, is entered with two front-running wins, but has not raced since a ninth-place finish in the Grade I Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga on Sept. 5.

David Cabrera is set to ride Pretty Birdie from trainer Norm Casse's barn.

"Tons of speed in there," Casse said. "She's part of that. I think ideally with the post position that we've drawn, and coming off the layoff and probably needing at least one race to be at her 100% maximum, I think we'll have to break and sit right off the speed."

Jon Court is the listed jockey for 8-1 Very Little Sense, owned by Randy Patterson and trained by Randy Morse.

Court has ridden two of Very Little Sense's training runs, including a bullet half-mile in 47.4 on Feb. 2.

"[Morse] is a great horseman," Court said, "I love riding for him. I'm very confident in his horsemanship. It's always a big plus when I see I'm named on something for him. He does a great job."

Hypersport, 12-1 on the morning line, won a 6-furlong maiden start at Oaklawn on Dec. 3 in 1:09.66, but had a troubled start in Oaklawn's 1Martha Washington Stakes and finished fourth of six starters.

Ingrid Mason trains and Tiago Pereira is listed to ride Hypersport. Mason said she was confident in a return to early form for Hypersport in this stakes sprint.

"We're turning back in distance and boy, it's the distance she wants to go," Mason said. "I think she could improve 20 Beyer points. She could very well improve that much going shorter. With that being said, she's versatile. She could be the speed, or she could lay off the pace. That's for my jockey to make that call when the gate opens."