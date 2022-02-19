Trump rejected in bid to dismiss Jan. 6 suits

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Friday rejected efforts by former President Donald Trump to toss out conspiracy lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president's words "plausibly" led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said in his ruling that Trump's words during a rally before the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol were likely "words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment."

"To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step," Mehta wrote. "The court well understands the gravity of its decision. But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the purposes behind such immunity."

"Only in the most extraordinary circumstances could a court not recognize that the First Amendment protects a President's speech," Mehta wrote. "But the court believes this is that case."

Hours earlier, the National Archives said records found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort contained classified information and that it had notified the Justice Department.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations.

The letter from the archivists in response to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform details how certain social media records were not captured and preserved by the Trump administration. And it says that the agency learned that White House staff frequently conducted official business using unofficial messaging accounts and personal phones.

"Although White House staff during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records, a number of other torn-up records that were transferred had not been reconstructed by the White House," the letter continued.

Trump recently denied reports about his administration's tenuous relationship with the National Archives, and his lawyers said that "they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives."

On Thursday, a judge in New York ruled that Trump and two of his children must answer questions under oath in New York state's civil investigation into his business practices. Another judge ordered that his company's financial chief be subjected to questioning in another probe by the District of Columbia attorney general's office. And earlier this week, the firm that prepared Trump's annual financial statements said the documents "should no longer be relied upon."

During a planned rally on the Ellipse just hours before Congress was to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump told his supporters to "Fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." He said, "[We're] going to try to and give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country," and then told the crowd to "walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."

But Mehta said Trump's words to the crowd were of a different nature.

"These words stoked an already inflamed crowd, which had heard for months that the election was stolen and that 'weak politicians' had failed to help the President," Mehta wrote.

But the judge dismissed similar charges made against Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying their speech was protected by the First Amendment. Mehta did not yet rule on another motion to dismiss from Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, also named in the suits.

The lawsuits, filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby and initially by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., argued that Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani and Brooks made "false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant's express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol."

Thompson later dropped out of the lawsuit when he was named to lead the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The NAACP continued in his stead.

The lawsuits cite a federal civil-rights law that was enacted to counter the Ku Klux Klan's intimidation of officials. They spell out in detail how the Trumps, Giuliani and Brooks spread unproven claims of election fraud, both before and after the 2020 presidential election was declared, and contended that they helped to spin up the thousands of rioters before they stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the violence on Jan. 6, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

They have all denied the allegations.

Mehta said Trump's efforts to dismiss the case ignored the theory that his words sparked what followed, but that argument was plausible.

"The president, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and others 'pursued the same goal': to disrupt Congress from completing the Electoral College certification on January 6th," the judge said. "That President Trump held this goal is, at least, plausible based on his words and actions."

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Schneider of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Farnoush Amiri and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.