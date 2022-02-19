UA endowment surges in value, nears $1.7B

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 39.1% rise in market value for the endowment supporting the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pushed the endowment's size to more than double what it was 10 years earlier, according to annual survey data published Friday.

The $1.682 billion market value at the close of the university's 2021 fiscal year, up from $1.209 billion a year earlier, far exceeded growth seen in recent years, according to the 2021 National Association of College and University Business Officers-TIAA Study of Endowments and past surveys.

"A very robust equity market environment during the fiscal year was the primary driver of the increase. A significant increase in endowed giving also helped," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email.

A decade earlier, the market value for the UA endowment at the close of fiscal year 2011 stood at $788.7 million.

Since then, growth has been far from steady. The endowment had three years in which its market value decreased: fiscal year 2012, fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2020, according to past surveys. UA's fiscal year ends June 30.

Other colleges and universities also reported a big year for their investments.

On average, endowments greater than $1 billion saw investment returns of 37.3%, according to survey data.

The University of Arkansas Foundation last year reported a year-over-year investment return of 40.1%, called "the highest return we have ever recorded" back in November by Clay Davis, the foundation's president and chief executive officer.

The foundation manages endowed accounts created by gifts from donors.

Each year, endowments rise -- and sometimes fall -- on the strength of investments as well as new gifts and what is spent.

Endowments provide long-term support to colleges, with typically only a small percentage used each year. Gifts to colleges often come with specific instructions from donors, so spending can be restricted to match their wishes.

The university in July 2020 announced its second-largest gift ever, a multiyear, $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation.

The bulk of the gift from family members of Walmart founder Sam Walton is going to support a new research facility and initiative known as the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R.

Rushing said he did not have precise information about how much of the grant went into the university's endowment in fiscal year 2021.

In July 2020, the university released a gift agreement under the state's public disclosure law that included a timetable for disbursing the grant over five years. The gift agreement stated that the first installment, $25.995 million, would be given on or about Oct. 1, 2020, with that disbursement including $15 million in endowed funds and $10.995 million in nonendowed funds.

Rushing said that spending from UA's endowment in fiscal year 2021 totaled $57.6 million. The spending distribution is 5% annually, Rushing said.

While investments soared over the 12 months that ended June 30, Rushing said the same level of investment return is not necessarily expected for the current fiscal year, 2022.

"We expect FY22 to be much more challenging, although the Foundation's long-term investment outlook remains positive so that the scholarships and other academic benefits generated from these restricted funds continue to serve those needs in perpetuity," Rushing said.

Endowment growth "provides the opportunity for using the restricted funds to add scholarships, increase the value of scholarships, increase the value of endowed chair positions and other academic benefits that support the gift agreements for these endowed funds," Rushing said.

In fiscal year 2021, the UA endowment surpassed the value of endowments supporting Oklahoma State University, the Texas Tech University System, and the University of Tennessee, as well as other endowments, according to data from the study of endowments supporting institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

The latest survey ranked the UA endowment 84th among 734 ranked endowments.

But while the ranking surged 11 spots compared with a year earlier, the rankings rise partly reflects omissions in the latest survey.

The Regents of the University of California endowment, for example, ranked 10th in fiscal year 2020, but the latest survey included no market value for it.

Similarly, no values were listed for endowments supporting the University of Chicago, Cornell University and Liberty University, all of which had market values greater than the UA endowment in fiscal year 2020.

Not all colleges in Arkansas took part in the annual study.

For the second straight year, the survey included no market value for the endowment supporting Hendrix College.

Amy Forbus, a Hendrix spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday that the college's endowment "stood at $240 million as of December 31, 2021."

Recent gifts to the Conway campus include a $15 million grant from the Little Rock-based Windgate Foundation announced in November 2020. The private college described the Windgate Foundation gift as providing $10 million for student scholarships.

Last month, Hendrix College announced that nearly $146 million had been pledged or given as part of a fundraising campaign with a $150 million fundraising goal. The fundraising effort is known as A Time to Lead: The Campaign for Today and Tomorrow.

Harding University, the state's largest private university by enrollment, saw its endowment increase in market value to $214.5 million in fiscal year 2021, up 30.3% compared with a year earlier, according to the endowment study. The private Christian university is located in Searcy.

John Brown University, a Christian university in Siloam Springs, saw its endowment rise in market value to $168.7 million, up 33.2% from a year earlier, according to the survey.

Endowment growth for John Brown was "the result of gifts from our generous donors combined with excellent market returns," Kimberly Hadley, the university's vice president of finance and administration, said in a statement.

Hadley said the private university uses annual distributions from endowed funds for student scholarships and university operations.

"These endowment distributions reduce what students would otherwise pay for their education at JBU," Hadley said.

The University of the Ozarks, a private university in Clarksville, saw the value of its endowment rise to $135.7 million, up 20.9% from a year earlier.

Richard Dunsworth, president of the University of the Ozarks, in a statement said investments "enjoyed a tremendous run in 2021."

The Arkansas State University System Foundation saw the market value of its endowment increase to $113.8 million, up 32.1% from a year earlier.

"The ASU System Foundation's increase can be attributed to both increases in private financial support for our institutions and solid investment returns," Jeff Hankins, a spokesman for the ASU System, said in an email.

Endowed funds "advance higher education through scholarships, research and capital improvements for our ASU System member institutions," Hankins said.

No other Arkansas college or university listed in the survey had an endowment with a market value greater than $100 million.