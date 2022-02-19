UAPB men capsule

Prairie View A&M at UAPB men
WHEN 5:30 p.m. today
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 6-20, 4-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 6-15, 6-7
SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 14-11
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G William Douglas, 6-5, Sr.;10.8;3.9
G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Jr.;10.0;1.4
G DeWayne Cox, 6-2, Sr.;7.7;3.1
F Jawaun Daniels, 6-7, Sr.;14.1;5.9
F Markedric Bell, 6-8, Sr.;5.8;4.2
COACH Byron Smith (96-89 in seventh season at Prairie View A&M and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;11.0;3.5
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.9;2.1
F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;9.1;7.1
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.7;3.9
F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.0;3.9
COACH Solomon Bozeman (6-20 in first season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Prairie View A&M
63.6;Points for;69.2
77.8;Points against;78.1
-9.2;Rebound margin;-3.0
-0.4;Turnover margin;-2.0
40.2;FG pct.;43.0
27.7;3-pt pct.;33.8
69.8;FT pct.;69.7
CHALK TALK Prairie View A&M is the second-highest scoring team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and is second in the league in both field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. ... UAPB has lost the past eight times it's faced the Panthers. ... Senior guard Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions' leading scorer, was named the conference's Impact Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points in two games while the Panthers' junior guard Jeremiah Gambrell was picked as the SWAC Player of the Week when he averaged 21 points and four assists in two games.
-- Erick Taylor