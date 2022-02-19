UAPB men capsule

Prairie View A&M at UAPB men

WHEN 5:30 p.m. today

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 6-20, 4-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 6-15, 6-7

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 14-11

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G William Douglas, 6-5, Sr.;10.8;3.9

G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Jr.;10.0;1.4

G DeWayne Cox, 6-2, Sr.;7.7;3.1

F Jawaun Daniels, 6-7, Sr.;14.1;5.9

F Markedric Bell, 6-8, Sr.;5.8;4.2

COACH Byron Smith (96-89 in seventh season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Soph.;11.0;3.5

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.9;2.1

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;9.1;7.1

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.7;3.9

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.0;3.9

COACH Solomon Bozeman (6-20 in first season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Prairie View A&M

63.6;Points for;69.2

77.8;Points against;78.1

-9.2;Rebound margin;-3.0

-0.4;Turnover margin;-2.0

40.2;FG pct.;43.0

27.7;3-pt pct.;33.8

69.8;FT pct.;69.7

CHALK TALK Prairie View A&M is the second-highest scoring team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and is second in the league in both field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. ... UAPB has lost the past eight times it's faced the Panthers. ... Senior guard Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions' leading scorer, was named the conference's Impact Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points in two games while the Panthers' junior guard Jeremiah Gambrell was picked as the SWAC Player of the Week when he averaged 21 points and four assists in two games.

-- Erick Taylor