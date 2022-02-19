UAPB women’s capsule

Prairie View A&M at UAPB women

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 10-13, 6-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Prairie View A&M 11-13, 8-5

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 19-5

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Prairie View A&M

68.7;Points for;64.0

68.3;Points against;72.2

+0.8;Rebound margin;-3.7

+1.1;Turnover margin;-1.4

38.7;FG pct.;37.5

29.0;3-pt pct.;30.7

69.7;FT pct.;68.5

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Diana Rosenthal, 5-9, Jr.;16.0;4.2

G Kirdis Clark, 5-7, Sr.;7.0;2.5

F Kennedy Paul, 6-1, Jr.;9.7;3.6

F Jessica Soders, 5-10, So.;4.3;4.0

C Brittany Garner, 6-4, So.;6.3;4.4

COACH Sandy Pugh (43-59 in fourth season at Prairie View A&M and 349-293 in 22nd season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;15.6;7.0

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.5;3.3

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.3;2.3

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, Jr.;5.2;1.5

C Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.1;7.3

COACH Dawn Thornton (20-53 in third season at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

CHALK TALK Prairie View's Diana Rosenthal and UAPB's Zaay Green rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring. ... Golden Lions center Maya Peat had 16 points and 21 rebounds when the teams last met, which resulted in a 73-63 victory for UAPB on Jan. 10. ... During its current three-game losing streak, UAPB has hit 58 of 162 shots on 27 assists. ... The Lady Panthers have won four games in a row and six of their past eight.

-- Erick Taylor