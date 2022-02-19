Vols plan to keep eye on Notae





FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennessee assistant coach Mike Schwartz, who serves as the Volunteers' defensive coordinator, had high praise for University of Arkansas guard JD Notae going into the Vols' game against the Razorbacks today at Walton Arena.

Notae is averaging 18.8 points per game on the season and 19.8 in SEC play.

"He can score at all levels, he's a physical guard and knows how to score through contact," Schwartz said. "He can score with a guard on him, taking the ball to the paint. He knows how to draw contact, and he's dynamic in transition.

"There's no matchup that you can say we can take advantage of. He takes away any advantage that we have, and we know it's going to be a great challenge for us."

Schwartz said the 6-2 Notae can make plays against guards or forwards.

"If a smaller guy is guarding him, he'll take them inside," Schwartz said. "if a big man switches onto him, he will drive the basketball and see if he can draw a foul.

"He is one of those guys that the minute he gets the ball, we need to be focused to stop him, because he has no weakness in being able to score the basketball."

'Basketball fiends'

Tennessee is averaging 9.8 steals per game to rank eighth nationally, led by freshman guards Kennedy Chandler (56 steals) and Zakai Zeigler (46) and junior guard Santiago Vescovi (43).

"They're just basketball fiends back there," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I mean, they back tip a lot if you get by them.

"So if you go by them, you've got to keep the ball in the center of your body. If you're dribbling with your right hand, you can't keep it on the right side or they're going to back tip it. Or vice versa."

Focus on Arkansas

Tennessee assistant coach Mike Schwartz said the Vols quickly focused on Arkansas after beating Kentucky on Tuesday night.

"The page was turned in the locker room right after the game, to be totally honest with you," Schwartz said. "We immediately in the locker room after the win Tuesday night started talking about the challenge and what faces us going into Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

"I don't think there's any hangover whatsoever in terms of thinking about the Kentucky game and thinking about what a big win that was -- and it was a big win, just like they all are right now.

"Every game this time of year, late February, every conference game is as big as they get."

Quality losses

Tennessee's six losses are all against Quadrant 1 competition, meaning road games against teams in the top 75 of the rankings, neutral site games against teams in the top 50 and home games against teams in the top 30.

The Vols lost neutral site games to Villanova and Texas Tech, and road games at Alabama, LSU, Kentucky and Texas. They're 14-0 at home.

Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky are the only SEC teams with no losses outside Quad 1 this season.

Respect for Barnes

Rick Barnes has a 746-393 record in 35 seasons as a college head coach, including 142-79 in seven seasons at Tennessee. He's 7-6 against Arkansas -- 3-1 at Texas and 4-5 with the Vols.

"I think Rick Barnes has been one of the great college coaches," Eric Musselman said. "Right now, I don't think anybody in college basketball does a better job coaching his roster than Coach Barnes does."

8 is great

The Razorbacks' eight-game winning streak in conference play was snapped in a 68-67 loss at Alabama last Saturday, leaving Tennessee with the longest active conference winning streak.

The Volunteers increased that streak to eight games with two home wins: 73-64 over Vanderbilt last Saturday and 76-63 over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday.

Tennessee now has two eight-game league win streaks under seventh-year Coach Rick Barnes.

The Vols' 2019 team won its first 11 conference games, including a 106-87 rout of Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena, before falling 86-69 at Kentucky. That Tennessee team went 15-3 in SEC play to tie for second with Kentucky behind LSU, which finished 16-2 to win the conference championship.

Inside the series

Tennessee holds a 23-21 edge in the all-time series. The Volunteers have won four of the past five games to turn a 20-19 deficit into a two-game lead.

The teams have a regularly scheduled two-game series this season for just the fourth time. The teams split home wins during both the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons, and Arkansas posted a sweep in 2015-16 by the scores of 85-67 at Walton Arena on Feb. 6 and 75-65 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 27.

The Razorbacks hold an 11-4 home record against the Volunteers, 11-3 at Walton Arena and 0-1 at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas won the first three games at non-campus sites: 42-34 in New Orleans on Dec. 30, 1936; 58-55 in Memphis on Dec. 30, 1948; and 89-76 in Little Rock on Dec. 22, 1960. Tennessee notched its first win 77-57 in New Orleans on Dec. 27, 1963.

The teams did not meet again until Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. The Vols hold a 22-18 edge since then.

Five games in the series have been played at the SEC Tournament, and Arkansas holds a 3-2 edge in those. The most memorable of those was a 92-91 Razorback victory on March 15, 2008, over the No. 4 Vols coached by Bruce Pearl in front of a sparse crowd at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum in Atlanta after a tornado hit the Georgia Dome.

Call crew

The ESPN broadcast team for today's game will be Dave Neal on play by play and former Tennessee guard Dane Bradshaw with analysis.



