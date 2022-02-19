Washington Regional changes hours for covid drive-through clinic in Fayetteville, hotline

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington Regional is revising hours of operation for its covid-19 hotline and drive-through testing clinic.

Starting Monday, the covid-19 hotline will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The hotline provides information about covid-19 illness, testing and vaccinations and can be reached at 479-463-2055.

Effective today, the drive-through testing clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.

Pfizer covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses are also available for people ages 12 and older at the drive-through clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

The drive-through clinic serves people who have covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Individuals who have respiratory illness and need to see a provider can be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care inside the William L. Bradley Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road. The urgent care location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.