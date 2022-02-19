Washington’s Birthday/ Daisy Gatson Bates Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by holiday observances Monday. The federal government observes George Washington’s Birthday. State and local offices observe both Washington’s birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday’s routes will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES Cammack Village: Offices will be open Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be open Monday.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed Monday.

State: Offices will be closed Monday.

Federal: Offices will be closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed Monday. The Capitol building will be closed.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices will be closed Monday.

POST OFFICE Closed Monday. Deliveries will not be made, but collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES Central Arkansas Library System: Open Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

SCHOOLS Jacksonville North Pulaski: No school Monday.

Little Rock: No school Monday. Offices will remain open.

North Little Rock: School will be in session Monday.

Pulaski County Special: School will be in session Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO Bus routes will run Monday. Offices will be open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER Offices will be open Monday.

PARKING The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.