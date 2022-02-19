Women’s hockey aims for growth

BEIJING -- Speaking less than 24 hours apart over the final two days of the women's Olympic hockey tournament, the two captains' messages were emphatic, emotional and similar in their desire to grow the sport.

Kendall Coyne Schofield choked back tears following the United States' gold-medal loss to Canada at the Beijing Games by saying: "We need to continue to push for visibility. We need to continue to fight for women's hockey because (the status quo) is not good enough. It can't end after the Olympic Games."

Switzerland's Lara Stalder voiced a similar theme directed at her nation's hockey federation after losing the bronze-medal game to Finland.

"My message is to build a league in Switzerland. Make the best league in Europe," Stalder said, noting she and 13 of her teammates play professionally in other countries.

"Obviously, there should be one league, like the NHL, for all of us to compete against the best players," she added, suggesting Swiss league men's teams should consider sponsoring women's teams. "But I think we're far away from that in Switzerland, and that needs to change."

Another Olympic tournament is over, and little appears to have changed. Canada and the United States met in the final for the sixth time in seven Winter Games, and the issue of how to improve the sport globally remains.

At a time when everyone agrees changes are required, there's little concrete consensus on what needs to be done other than private or public entities making larger investments.

Such is the case in North America, where there are few signs of a thaw between the continent's only pro women's hockey league, the recently renamed Premier Hockey Federation, and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, whose membership is largely made up of U.S. and Canadian national team players.

Based on player responses, the PHF remains mostly off their radar despite the league announcing last month it is expanding from six to eight teams and more than doubling the salary cap for each team from $300,000 this year to $750,000 for next season.

In one breath, Canada forward Brianne Jenner said: "That's a really exciting thing, and I think we want to see the success of that league."

In the next breath, however, she all but dismissed the PHF as an option.

"But we also want to see something that is going to stand the test of time," Jenner added, before noting the PWHPA is inching closer toward meeting its mission statement of establishing a player-driven league with a sustainable economic model.

Asked who needs to come to the table if it's not the PHF, Jenner would only say, "That's a great question. I think it's going to be a culmination of corporate sponsors, or people that support our game. And I think we're not far off there."

Canada's Natalie Spooner holds her gold medal after the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



United States poses after receiving their silver medals after being defeated by Canada in women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield skates away after losing to Canada during the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

